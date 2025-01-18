MJF calls out AEW over recent incident; wants immediate action to be taken

MJF was attacked this week on AEW Dynamite after drawing the ire of a wrestling legend during their controversial promo battle. The former world champion has now called out the Tony Khan-led promotion for supposedly disregarding the assault on his person.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently offered to help a Hall of Famer become AEW World Champion in exchange for a future title shot, but the latter declined the proposal emphatically. Jeff Jarrett was caught up in a toxic war of words with MJF on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

Unfortunately for The Wolf of Wrestling, his shocking and disrespectful comments about Double J's family and departed friends prompted Jarrett to assault Friedman and pepper him with shots. MJF eventually managed to escape, but only after briefly holding Jarrett's wife Karen hostage.

Friedman is greatly irked at having been dropped by The Last Outlaw on live television this Wednesday, as was evident from his recent Instagram story. The self-proclaimed generational talent shared a photograph of an injury he seemingly sustained near his eye courtesy of Jarrett, and chastised AEW for seemingly not dealing out consequences to the latter for having assaulted him.

"@aew ..... So we just let employees hit one another now with zero consequences?!?!?" wrote Friedman.

Check out a screengrab of MJF's Instagram story BELOW:

MJF sent a message to AEW about incidents from this week's Dynamite [Source: Friedman's IG story]

MJF's feud with Jeff Jarrett was launched shortly after both men announced their intentions of pursuing Jon Moxley's World Title.

Mark Henry on the MJF - Jeff Jarrett exchange on AEW Dynamite

Fans and viewers seemingly have varying opinions regarding MJF's incendiary exchange with Jeff Jarrett on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The Salt of the Earth employed a number of crude and offensive remarks to rattle The King of The Mountain. He even invoked Jarrett's dear departed friend, the legendary Owen Hart, which finally caused the veteran to snap and take him down.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry commented on the controversial segment, and how he anticipated MJF's comments putting him at the receiving end of a beatdown from Jarrett.

"I knew he was gonna get his a** kicked when he mentioned Owen [Hart]," Mark Henry chuckled. "There are things you just don't talk about. You don't talk about people's kids, their momma, their best friend, their dog, their cat, you leave their personal loves alone unless you want a fist to the mouth." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen how Friedman will retaliate against Jeff Jarrett moving forward.

