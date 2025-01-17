WWE legend thinks MJF crossed the line on AEW Dynamite - "There are things you just don't talk about"

Former AEW World Champion MJF does not hold back when it comes to cutting promos on his rivals. The Salt of the Earth did the same during his promo battle against Jeff Jarrett on the recent edition of Dynamite. However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has pointed out that some of MJF's comments didn't sit well with him.

On AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, MJF and Jeff Jarrett went to war on the microphone. Both stars took major jabs towards each other and MJF made things personal with Double J. He brought up Jeff's wife and even the late Owen Hart in the conversation. It eventually led to Jarrett knocking the star out at the end.

During the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, The Worlds Strongest Man Mark Henry discussed the segment between MJF and Jeff Jarrett. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that MJF shouldn't have brought Owen Hart and Jeff Jarrett's family into the mix:

"I knew he was gonna get his a** kicked when he mentioned Owen [Hart]," Mark Henry chuckled. "There are things you just don't talk about. You don't talk about people's kids, their momma, their best friend, their dog, their cat, you leave their personal loves alone unless you want a fist to the mouth." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Konnan believes AEW star MJF has lost his aura

MJF was the hottest act in AEW since 2019. He became World Champion in 2022 and had a great run with the All Elite World Title. However, many have pointed out how The Wolf of Wrestling has lost his ability to stand out since returning to the promotion in 2024.

In a recent edition of the Keepin'It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that MJF has gotten cold as his feud with Adam Cole failed and the star hasn't done anything major since:

"I just thought bro, MJF has kind of gotten cold. [...] The thing with Adam Cole was terrible and then they extended it, you know what I'm saying? Like that finish and him revealing to be him [The Devil] make Cole look dumb. Then they took more time off because he broke his leg or something like that, his ankle right? And MJF hasn't really done anything hot since then," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan has some big plans for MJF in All Elite Wrestling this year.

