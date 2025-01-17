Konnan convinced current AEW star’s hot streak has fizzled out

Konnan is known to have some hot takes when it comes to wrestling and he just mentioned that a current AEW star’s hot streak might have fizzled out. This will come as a surprise to some.

There are a lot of wrestlers that are currently going through a downturn in AEW. Stars like Adam Cole and The Young Bucks for example. However, there is one name that always divides opinions and that is Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF had a stop-start 2024, as he was out with an injury and was involved in a lackluster feud with Adam Cole. Konnan was speaking on his K100 podcast when he referenced how Friedman has gone off the boil in the company.

"I just thought bro, MJF has kind of gotten cold. [...] The thing with Adam Cole was terrible and then they extended it, you know what I'm saying? Like that finish and him revealing to be him [The Devil] make Cole look dumb. Then they took more time off because he broke his leg or something like that, his ankle right? And MJF hasn't really done anything hot since then," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Konnan says AEW star MJF could be successful in Hollywood

MJF, on top of being a great wrestler, is also an actor. He has acted in a few films and is slowly carving a niche for himself.

His new movie Happy Gilmore 2 is set to release this year on Netflix and that has prompted Konnan to say that MJF could be successful in Hollywood. Speaking on a recent episode of his K100 podcast, the wrestling veteran said:

"Depending on how this Happy Gilmore 2 [film goes] where he's playing Adam Sandler's son, how good he looks, he could be successful in Hollywood."

If that happens, then it will be similar to how the Rock and John Cena successfully transitioned to Hollywood and made their careers. AEW could have their first acting superstar.

