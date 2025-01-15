Former AEW champion could be successful in Hollywood, says Konnan

The AEW roster is brimming with talent. Ever since its inception, the company has focused on creating original stars. One of its biggest names at the moment is former World Champion MJF. Konnan recently discussed the prospect of The Wolf of Wrestling transitioning to Hollywood.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Over the past six years, he has achieved immense success in the promotion. The Wolf of Wrestling is its longest-reigning World Champion of all time and has won the International Championship once. One of his most impressive accomplishments in the company is being the sole holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The Salt of the Earth has appeared in a few films. He played the role of Lance Von Erich in the 2023 movie, The Iron Claw. He also voiced Waylon Jones/Killer Croc in Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two. Friedman is going to star in the upcoming 2025 film, Happy Gilmore 2, which will feature names such as Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and more.

Former WWE star Konnan believes that just like John Cena and The Rock, Friedman might make it big in Hollywood. However, he added that everything depended on the success of the AEW star's upcoming movie.

"Depending on how this Happy Gilmore 2 [film goes] where he's playing Adam Sandler's son, how good he looks, he could be successful in Hollywood," said the 61-year-old veteran. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Konnan calls AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone 'unentertaining'

Konnan has been quite vocal about Mercedes Mone's All Elite Wrestling run. In one of the recent episodes of the Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, he called the former WWE star redundant and unentertaining.

"She's become kind of redundant even though when she wrestles, she has matches. But her character is very redundant. She's not entertaining like let's say a Kevin Owens or MJF or a Christian [Cage]. She's just not entertaining."

Mercedes Mone made her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024. She currently holds the TBS, NJPW Strong Women's, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's titles.

