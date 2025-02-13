AEW cancels major plans for Jack Perry's return - Reports

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Feb 13, 2025 17:26 GMT
Jack Perry
Jack Perry is a former AEW TNT Champion. [Image via AEW YouTube]

AEW star Jack Perry has been absent from the promotion since November 2024. Amid his absence, some canceled plans have been unveiled for The Scapegoat. Perry is a former TNT Champion.

At the Full Gear PPV event last November, Jack Perry lost the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia. Perry has since been absent from All Elite Wrestling's programming, and Kazuchika Okada is the only member of The Elite currently active on television. Speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that the erstwhile Jungle Boy was in consideration for a rivalry with Kenny Omega after The Cleaner's in-ring return last month.

However, those plans were allegedly scrapped, and Perry has not been in consideration since.

“He was in consideration for Kenny’s return feud, but it was scrapped and changed, and they went in a different direction. I haven’t heard anything about him lately, but he was planned for that Omega stuff,” he said. [H/T: RingsideNews]

Anna Jay must be paired with Jack Perry in AEW, according to Konnan

Former AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry and Anna Jay are in a real-life relationship. WCW veteran Konnan recently suggested The Scapegoat needs The Queen Slayer to get over with fans.

In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan claimed that Perry can attract massive heel heat if he boasts in front of fans that he ''got the hot chick'' and that he's above everyone else.

"Bro, I've said that a million times. He could use the hot chick. He's not as over as they think he is. Bro, how much heat would it be, 'I have the best hair; I'm the best looking; I come from Hollywood; I got the best chick; what do you got?'" he said. [From 08:14 to 08:33]
youtube-cover

We will have to wait and see how Tony Khan books The Scapegoat once the latter returns to AEW TV.

