Major star is joining AEW; reason why he hasn't debuted yet - Reports

A major star is reportedly joining AEW. New details have come to light on why he hasn't joined the company yet.

When Josh Alexander joined TNA in 2019, he was part of a successful tag team with Ethan Page called The North. Together, they won the Impact World Tag Team Championship twice. After breaking out as a singles star, Alexander reached the top of the men's division by winning the Impact World Championship on two occasions, and he is also a former X Division Champion. Despite enjoying a successful run with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling he announced his departure from the company, earlier this year, thereby ending a six-year tenure. Since then, there have been multiple reports about his future.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Josh Alexander is headed to All Elite Wrestling. The report also claims that he has not appeared on TV yet because he is likely working on getting his visa squared away, which is why he has been able to appear on Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

Josh Alexander reportedly chose AEW over WWE

Given his massively successful run in TNA Wrestling, it should come as no surprise that Josh Alexander had multiple offers on the table when news of his free agency broke out. Both WWE and AEW had their sights on the former Impact World Champion. However, it would appear that he is headed to Jacksonville.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently confirmed that Alexander chose to sign with AEW instead of WWE, as the Jacksonville-based promotion offered him a better deal that was best suited for his family.

"Josh Alexander has not been announced but multiple sources list him as coming, and it was confirmed to us that he had made his decision as to which side [WWE or AEW] he was going to based on what he perceived was the right thing for his family, IE, the best offer," stated the report.

It will be interesting to see when Josh Alexander will make his All Elite Wrestling debut.

