6ft 1in star set to sign with AEW after snubbing WWE [Reports]

A top wrestling star is reportedly AEW-bound after recently ending his tenure with TNA. This comes in light of the 6'1" star snubbing an offer from the global juggernaut, WWE.

The star in question is Josh Alexander. The former TNA standout bid farewell to his longtime promotion recently after wrestling his last match against Eric Young, and multiple reports have indicated that he has already chosen his destination.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple sources have listed Alexander as coming to AEW. WON confirmed that he picked All Elite Wrestling over WWE, as Tony Khan had made him a better offer.

"Josh Alexander has not been announced but multiple sources list him as coming, and it was confirmed to us that he had made his decision as to which side (WWE or AEW) he was going to based on what he perceived was the right thing for his family, IE, the best offer."

Josh Alexander expressed gratitude to his mentors after bidding farewell to TNA amidst rumors of a move to AEW

Josh Alexander has been considered a highly talented and spectacular in-ring athlete. His tenure in TNA made him a household name in the professional wrestling business.

After his farewell match, he took to his social media to thank many of his mentors who helped shape his career. Those included Lance Storm, D'Lo Brown, and Scott D'Amore. Furthermore, Alexander claimed that regardless of whether he left the promotion, TNA would always hold a special place in his heart.

"Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied, and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career."

As Josh Alexander is set to explore the next chapter of his wrestling career, it will be interesting to see him debut in AEW amidst heavy indications that he is Tony Khan's latest acquisition.

