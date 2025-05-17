After several attempts, AEW star MJF has finally managed to join The Hurt Syndicate. Apart from Friedman, this faction consists of MVP (manager) and reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

MJF is one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest names. He is a former AEW World Champion and a former AEW International Champion. Joining the group is a major milestone in his career, and this can result in several intriguing storylines and angles. On Dynamite this week, MVP confirmed that the Salt of the Earth will sign his joining contract next week.

"Next week, we will have an official MJF contract signing for Max entering The Hurt Syndicate," said the former WWE star. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]

While it is not known how this alliance will turn out, here are three twists that could still happen with MJF joining The Hurt Syndicate.

#3. Cedric Alexander might make his AEW debut

When The Hurt Syndicate was under WWE's banner, they were known as The Hurt Business. Interestingly, back then, former WWE star Cedric Alexander was their fourth member. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was recently released by the Stamford-based company. Furthermore, there are strong speculations that he is AEW-bound.

Cedric's 90-day non-compete clause has probably ended. Hence, he can now easily join the Jacksonville-based promotion. Next week on Dynamite, when MJF prepares to sign his Hurt Syndicate contract, the former WWE star could show up and attack him. This could then lead to MJF vs. Cedric Alexander, with the winner becoming the faction's new member.

#2. The Hurt Syndicate might help MJF win singles gold

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has joined The Hurt Syndicate for the betterment of his career. He knows that this faction means business, and they simply love holding gold. Since MJF is now in this group, it might finally be time for him to win a championship again.

MVP can certainly make stuff happen. He could convince Tony Khan to give the Salt of the Earth a singles title opportunity. This could be for the International Championship, the TNT Championship, or the Continental Championship. Interestingly, if Porter tries hard enough, he might convince Khan to give MJF and a World Title opportunity. Since the 29-year-old is now in a faction, his teammates could help him become the AEW World Champion again.

#1. The return of Wardlow

There is a strong possibility that MJF has simply been fooling The Hurt Syndicate and fans from the start. His true intentions might be to destroy the faction. He can certainly do this by bringing back former TNT Champion Wardlow.

Wardlow was MJF's bodyguard during the initial days of All Elite Wrestling. He is a monster in the ring. However, he has not been seen on the company's programs for a long time. Next week on Dynamite, the 37-year-old might finally return and attack The Hurt Syndicate. This might result in MJF and Wardlow challenging the Standard of Excellence and the All Mighty for the World Tag Team Titles.

