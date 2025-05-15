Cedric Alexander sends cryptic message amid MJF-Hurt Syndicate drama in AEW

Cedric Alexander posted a cryptic message on social media following tonight's Dynamite featuring MJF and the Hurt Syndicate. The Salt of the Earth was formally accepted into the group.
For some time now, Friedman has been trying to earn the favor of all three members of the faction. He has grown frustrated, seeing as Bobby Lashley has been the only one to turn him down. It all changed last week when he showed how he was willing to "hurt people" for them, much to Lashley's delight.
During tonight's show, the Hurt Syndicate gave MJF three thumbs up, approving his entry into the group. To make this official, a formal contract signing will take place next week.
Cedric Alexander, the group's stablemate when it was known as Hurt Business in WWE, has just hinted at paying close attention to the situation. He took to X/Twitter to post a GIF of a man hiding behind a wall, seemingly scheming.
The Hurt Syndicate has always been vocal about having a spot for Alexander among its ranks. Should this become a reality, it remains to be seen if this will come at MJF's expense.
The former Cruiserweight Champion is now a free agent, as his non-compete clause has ended. He could end up signing with AEW and being their true fourth man.