Wrestling veteran takes a brutal dig at AEW, "None of them [fans] ever put their people over" (Exclusive)

AEW is approaching a milestone event as its seventh annual Double Or Nothing PPV will take place in less than 10 days. Tony Khan and his team have grown the company in a major way since launching in 2019, but many fans and industry insiders will agree they still have a long way to go. A certain hardcore legend just revealed an interesting observation he's made from talking to young fans.

All Elite Wrestling has its share of outspoken supporters and detractors. The company is often publicly praised by those on the roster, and some outside of the company, such as Jimmy Jacobs and Tommy Dreamer. There are also a good number of veterans who criticize Khan and the All Elite product, such as Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette. In a rare happening, one popular veteran has just joined the discussion thanks to Sportskeeda Wrestling: The Sandman.

The Ambassador of Extreme learns a lot from chatting with younger wrestling fans at conventions he works. Sandman recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, and co-host Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, and noted how fans never name AEW stars as their favorite wrestlers when asked on the spot. The revelation came after the five-time ECW World Champion asked how AEW numbers are compared to WWE.

"I'm not surprised. I talk to people, dude. I do these friggin' conventions every other weekend. If I got kids who come up to me, I say, 'Who's your favorite, on the spot, girl and guy?' [laughs] None of them ever put AEW people over, originally. I'm like, 'What about AEW?' Then they're like, 'Well, hmm...' Some of the girls they got there, to me... I mean, the guys I mentioned before [Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher], that are just over and the greatest workers, maybe top 20... those five dudes are friggin' great, and the girls are better in one company than the other. A lot better," The Sandman said. [From 1:50 to 2:34]

The Sandman earlier made viral remarks on why he can't watch another FTR match. The 61-year-old also talked about the WWE vs. AEW battle.

Full lineup for AEW Collision: Beach Break

All Elite Wrestling will present the inaugural Beach Break edition of Collision this Saturday on TNT. Below is the lineup:

Nigel McGuinness responds to FTR challenge Steve "Mongo" McMichael tribute with Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone, Dean Malenko, Mongo's widow Misty Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox Megan Bayne vs. Anna Jay Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta Brody King, Bandido, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Don Callis Family's Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta Chicago Street Fight: The Learning Tree vs. Gates of Agony The Sons of Texas vs. CRU for a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate

Collision was taped on Wednesday at the NOW Arena near Chicago, after the fourth Beach Break edition of Dynamite. The company will travel to Albuquerque, NM next Wednesday for a live Dynamite and Collision tapings, then Double Or Nothing will be held that Sunday, May 25.

