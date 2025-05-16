"I will sit here and not care even more" – Ex-WWE star shares his honest thoughts on AEW, buries FTR (Exclusive)

AEW has been buzzing after Beach Break, especially due to a rare ratings win over WWE’s NXT, a feat later confirmed by President Tony Khan. However, a wrestling veteran recently offered his unfiltered opinion on the Jacksonville-based promotion, and All Elite Wrestling fans may want to turn away from this one.

Sandman, a legend in the wrestling industry best known for his time in ECW and WWE, remains a recognizable name in the world of wrestling and regularly appears at wrestling conventions that allow him to stay connected to the product.

The former five-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion appeared on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine for Sportskeeda and gave his honest opinion on Tony Khan's promotion.

When posed a question by host Mac Davis on what he watches in today's wrestling landscape, the ECW Original said:

“Dude, here’s the thing. AEW, there are so many matches that are just the same. I can’t watch any FTR versus this tag team again. There are certain guys I love. I love Moxley, love Kenny Omega, love Okada, Will Ospreay, and his buddy or whatever. Love that dude. But everybody else is like, meh. Do another 600 spots in this match and I’ll sit here and not care even more. WWE’s storyline is great. Even though they give you like 50% less wrestling than AEW does, there’s no comparison in the numbers.” [0:32 - 1:16]

While Sandman acknowledged that he tunes into AEW, he expressed frustration over the lack of match variety, specifically calling out FTR’s repeated matchups in particular. However, he did praise talents like Moxley, Omega, Okada, and Ospreay, highlighting them as elite performers.

Watch Sandman's comments on AEW here:

Sandman recently cleared the air around former WWE star

ECW original and wrestling veteran Sandman recently set the record straight about a fellow hardcore icon he once shared the ring with. While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long & Bill Apter, Sandman addressed long-standing misconceptions surrounding the former WWE star’s in-ring reputation.

Contrary to claims that Sabu may have hindered opponents, Sandman insisted it was quite the opposite. He shared that he had some of his best matches against the legend, calling him a performer who could elevate others, provided they could keep up.

You can watch his comments on Sabu here:

Sabu unfortunately passed away on May 11, and tributes have been pouring in from the wrestling world.

