Ex-WWE star busts major misconceptions surrounding Sabu: "It was the exact opposite" (Exclusive)

ECW original and former WWE star The Sandman recently shared a heartfelt tribute to Sabu. The legendary wrestler passed away earlier this week at the age of 60.

Sabu was an ECW original and a huge proponent of the extreme, hardcore style of wrestling. He made his name in ECW and went on to have a stellar career, transcending the business and working for several promotions, including the Vince McMahon-led WWE.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long and Bill Apter, the veteran wrestler explained that facing Sabu automatically elevated other stars, contrary to what others believed. He noted having some of his best matches against the hardcore legend. He felt Sabu would bring out the best in his opponents if they could match his energy inside the squared circle.

"It was the exact opposite. Sabu is gonna bring these dudes up a level." He continued, "Sabu, I had my best matches against that dude. You're thinking Sabu is bringing you up a level. You're going through lions, tigers, chairs, ladders, and tables, you know what I'm saying? But you want to be in the ring with that dude because he's gonna bring you to the next level. If you can carry yourself." [From 0:18 onwards]

Despite being known for his work in CEW, Sabu also had some memorable matches in WWE, including thrilling matchups against world champions like John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Rob Van Dam.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

