WWE legend gets emotional over Sabu’s passing, praises in-ring magic: "This one for me, really hurt" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star and ECW original The Sandman recently shared his thoughts on losing Sabu. The hardcore legend passed away this past week, aged 60.
The nephew of the Original Sheik, Sabu, made his name in the business with death-defying spots in the ring. He quickly became a top attraction in ECW and went on to hold the ECW World Championship twice. His fame grew as a hardcore legend, and he even had an eventful stint with WWE.
On a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Sandman recalled how the two stars put on some stellar matches together. The legendary wrestler recalled how easy it was working with Sabu. He noted that they didn't have to prepare anything. They just went out to the ring and did what came naturally to them. He felt this loss hurt even more because of the closeness they shared.
"This one for me, really hurt personally because, I mean, I wrestled Sabu, me against him, more than any opponent I ever had in my wrestling career. We just had magic in the ring. You didn't have to talk much, you just went out there and did it. It was so much more fun than having to remember 150 spots sometimes, literally 150 things. A lot of people didn't get that. But with him, it was just like magic. It was so great working with him." [3:04 onwards]
WWE also honored the hardcore legend this past week on RAW with a vignette of his final moments. The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee shared how Sabu was an iconic trailblazer and revolutionized a new style of professional wrestling.
