“Cant fool me”- MJF accuses AEW star of posting his wife’s picture in his name

Top AEW star and former champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently participated in humorous social media banter with one of his colleagues in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The latter, "Big Bad" Brody King, will soon be seen in trios action at the upcoming Beach Break edition of Collision.

Ad

MJF had been trying to make his way into The Syndicate for several weeks, fighting for Bobby Lashley's vote of approval after having secured MVP's and Shelton Benjamin's. This week on Dynamite : Beach Break, the self-proclaimed generational talent, despite his concern, was finally granted The All-Mighty's thumbs-up, seemingly becoming a member of the fearsome group.

An official contract signing has been announced for next Wednesday to properly induct MJF into The Hurt Syndicate. The former AEW World Champion, in the meantime, recently engaged in a witty exchange with a former rival and current All Elite peer, Brody King. The Hounds of Hell member, responding to Saraya's X/Twitter post asking wrestlers to share their first wrestling promotional pictures, had jokingly shared a photograph of his wife seemingly cosplaying as him.

Ad

Trending

Brody soon posted his own early promo pic on X. The post elicited a response from MJF, who replied:

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"Nope. Thats still your wife. Cant fool me." - wrote Friedman.

Check out MJF's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Friedman and King had gone toe-to-toe in singles competition in MLW back in 2018. As of yet, the two men have seemingly not squared off in AEW.

MJF took shots at two top AEW stars recently

MJF was motivated to join The Hurt Syndicate as he plans to use his stable-mates' help to recapture the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. If next week's contract signing goes smoothly, The Wolf of Wrestling will reach one step closer toward his goal.

Ad

Currently, however, two of MJF's fiercest rivals, Adam Page and Will Ospreay, are gearing up to do battle in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup scheduled for Double or Nothing. The winner of the bout is set to earn an AEW World Title shot at All In : Texas. The Hangman and The Aerial Assassin teamed together at Dynamite : Beach Break, and defeated The Don Callis Family despite nearly coming to blows over their interpersonal tensions.

Ad

A picture of Konosuke Takeshita attacking Page and Ospreay after Wednesday's tag bout has been making the rounds on social media lately. MJF, in characteristic fashion, decided to take shots at the two stars on his Instagram story.

"Hahahahahahah." - said the caption.

Check out a screenshot of MJF's IG story BELOW:

MJF took aim at two of his recent rivals [Source : MJF's Instagram story]

It remains to be seen who will walk out of Double or Nothing as the winner of this year's Owen Hart Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More