“Cant fool me”- MJF accuses AEW star of posting his wife’s picture in his name

Top AEW star and former champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently participated in humorous social media banter with one of his colleagues in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The latter, "Big Bad" Brody King, will soon be seen in trios action at the upcoming Beach Break edition of Collision.
MJF had been trying to make his way into The Syndicate for several weeks, fighting for Bobby Lashley's vote of approval after having secured MVP's and Shelton Benjamin's. This week on Dynamite : Beach Break, the self-proclaimed generational talent, despite his concern, was finally granted The All-Mighty's thumbs-up, seemingly becoming a member of the fearsome group.
An official contract signing has been announced for next Wednesday to properly induct MJF into The Hurt Syndicate. The former AEW World Champion, in the meantime, recently engaged in a witty exchange with a former rival and current All Elite peer, Brody King. The Hounds of Hell member, responding to Saraya's X/Twitter post asking wrestlers to share their first wrestling promotional pictures, had jokingly shared a photograph of his wife seemingly cosplaying as him.
Brody soon posted his own early promo pic on X. The post elicited a response from MJF, who replied:
"Nope. Thats still your wife. Cant fool me." - wrote Friedman.
Friedman and King had gone toe-to-toe in singles competition in MLW back in 2018. As of yet, the two men have seemingly not squared off in AEW.
MJF took shots at two top AEW stars recently
MJF was motivated to join The Hurt Syndicate as he plans to use his stable-mates' help to recapture the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. If next week's contract signing goes smoothly, The Wolf of Wrestling will reach one step closer toward his goal.
Currently, however, two of MJF's fiercest rivals, Adam Page and Will Ospreay, are gearing up to do battle in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup scheduled for Double or Nothing. The winner of the bout is set to earn an AEW World Title shot at All In : Texas. The Hangman and The Aerial Assassin teamed together at Dynamite : Beach Break, and defeated The Don Callis Family despite nearly coming to blows over their interpersonal tensions.
A picture of Konosuke Takeshita attacking Page and Ospreay after Wednesday's tag bout has been making the rounds on social media lately. MJF, in characteristic fashion, decided to take shots at the two stars on his Instagram story.
"Hahahahahahah." - said the caption.
It remains to be seen who will walk out of Double or Nothing as the winner of this year's Owen Hart Tournament.