Will Ospreay busted open on AEW Beach Break 2025; almost comes to blows with top star

By N.S Walia
Modified May 15, 2025 00:45 GMT
Will Ospreay did not walk away unscathed days before his huge match at AEW Double or Nothing. In doing so, he also came to trade punches with a top star he teamed up with.

The star, who was Ospreay's partner and opponent at the aforementioned pay-per-view, is "Hangman" Adam Page. The opening contest of the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break saw The Aerial Assassin team up with Page to battle Don Callis' Family members: Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita.

The tag team showdown was exciting as both sides went up against each other in full force. Despite some altercations during the match, Will Ospreay and Adam Page put aside their differences and worked as a cohesive unit.

In the end, they emerged victorious. As the Double or Nothing opponents were in a face-off, Konosuke Takeshita struck a running knee on Page's back, which collided and fell straight on Ospreay. The former AEW International Champion's nose was busted open, bleeding right after that spot.

Takeshita and his partner, Josh Alexander, then attacked Will Ospreay, but he managed to fend them off. Adam Page came to check on him, but he struck him, thinking it was the Walking Weapon.

This led to the duo almost coming to blows and tensions escalating as their Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament finals inch closer.

