Will Ospreay busted open on AEW Beach Break 2025; almost comes to blows with top star

Will Ospreay did not walk away unscathed days before his huge match at AEW Double or Nothing. In doing so, he also came to trade punches with a top star he teamed up with.

Ad

The star, who was Ospreay's partner and opponent at the aforementioned pay-per-view, is "Hangman" Adam Page. The opening contest of the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break saw The Aerial Assassin team up with Page to battle Don Callis' Family members: Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita.

The tag team showdown was exciting as both sides went up against each other in full force. Despite some altercations during the match, Will Ospreay and Adam Page put aside their differences and worked as a cohesive unit.

Ad

Trending

In the end, they emerged victorious. As the Double or Nothing opponents were in a face-off, Konosuke Takeshita struck a running knee on Page's back, which collided and fell straight on Ospreay. The former AEW International Champion's nose was busted open, bleeding right after that spot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Takeshita and his partner, Josh Alexander, then attacked Will Ospreay, but he managed to fend them off. Adam Page came to check on him, but he struck him, thinking it was the Walking Weapon.

This led to the duo almost coming to blows and tensions escalating as their Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament finals inch closer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More