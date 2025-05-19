"Some guys there that have to stop being so casual" - Baron Corbin is unhappy with several AEW stars for one big reason

Former WWE star Baron Corbin expressed disappointment in AEW stars for a major reason. Some feel that the Jacksonville-based promotion has the best in-ring wrestling aspect but it massively lacks in presentation. A common criticism has been that Tony Khan doesn't seem to be focused on how a star is presented on his show.

Stars like MVP, Bobby Lashley, MJF, Shelton Benjamin, Kazuchika Okada, and several other stars always look presentable. Recently, The Hurt Syndicate confronted Top Flight. While everyone in the faction wore suits, their opponents Dante and Darius Martin were in their normal attire.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin claimed that while the Syndicate was smartly dressed, their challengers came in ungroomed looks.

"What frustrates me sometimes with AEW [is] you got Bobby [Lashley], Shelton [Benjamin], and MVP, and they look like a million bucks standing in the middle of the ring. They got fancy suits on, they look good, they have sunglasses. But then the other two guys come out, to cut a promo against them, to potentially face them for the tag titles, and they look like s***, tank tops, doesn't look like you got a haircut or shaved. I think there's some guys there that have to stop being so casual about their appearance on that show," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Baron Corbin believes Bobby Lashley could win the world title

For weeks, MJF tried to get into The Hurt Syndicate. Last week, he officially became a part of the faction.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, ahead of MJF joining the faction, Baron Corbin suggested that The All Mighty could win a world championship if Maxwell entered the group.

"If Bobby wants to win a world title, [if] he has aspirations, why not bring MJF into the group and learn from him? [He's] somebody who's been there and done it. I think that (...) for me, if I'm Bob, that would be something I would do," he said.

It remains to be seen what happen next week when MJF and Hurt Syndicate sit together to sign a contract.

