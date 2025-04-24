Baron Corbin urges former WWE Champion to immediately align with MJF in AEW

A former WWE Champion has not been happy with MJF recently. Baron Corbin has now urged him to align with the former AEW World Champion. The name in question is Bobby Lashley.

A few weeks ago, MVP confronted MJF and offered him his services. Friedman then helped The Hurt Syndicate retain its tag team title at AEW Dynasty 2025. The following week on Dynamite, The Devil came out and inserted himself into The Hurt Syndicate's celebration.

Friedman believed that he was part of the group since he helped them, and now it was their turn to reciprocate. Bobby Lashley was having none of it, and he let The Salt of the Earth know what he thought of him. MVP even held a vote to decide if Friedman could join their ranks, and Shelton Benjamin voted against it.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Baron Corbin said that if Bobby Lashley wanted to win the World Title, he should bring Friedman into his group and learn from him.

"If Bobby wants to win a World Title, [if] he has aspirations, why not bring MJF into the group and learn from him?" Corbin said. "[He's] somebody who's been there and done it. I think that (...) for me, if I'm Bob, that would be something I would do."

The Lone Wolf added that he would've welcomed Friedman into The Hurt Syndicate if he were in Lashley's place.

"I would welcome MJF into the group, and be like 'Man, you did it. You were on top of the mountain that I want to climb.' Let me (...) it's like Tom Brady's your quarterback, and you're the backup for four or five years. And you learn from one of the greatest that there is (...) Why not learn from someone of that Brady caliber? For old Bob, it would be a good decision." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

MJF is not going to press charges against Bobby Lashley after recent incident

MJF still hasn't given up on the idea of joining The Hurt Syndicate. He has even won over Shelton Benjamin and MVP. However, Bobby Lashley remains against the prospect of Friedman joining the group. This week on Dynamite, Lashley denied Maxwell a spot in the faction and then stole his car.

Following this incident, Friedman took to social media to say that he was not going to press charges against The All Mighty.

"The local New Orleans authorities asked me if I wanted to press charges on Bob. I said no cuz I’m not a snitch. Yet another reason I’ll be great in The Hurt Syndicate. Enjoy the car, Bob!"

It will be interesting to see whether Friedman will be allowed to join The Hurt Syndicate in the future.

