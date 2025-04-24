MJF refuses to press charges against top AEW star over recent incident

Former AEW World Champion MJF has been involved in a huge program with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP of The Hurt Syndicate on television. On this week's Dynamite, Lashley left the arena in MJF's car, and The Salt of the Earth has now responded to it.

MJF has been trying to secure a place in The Hurt Syndicate for the past few weeks. The Salt of the Earth has won over Shelton Benjamin and MVP. However, Bobby Lashley is still against the idea of adding Friedman to the faction. On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, The All Mighty stole The Wolf of Wrestling's car after denying him a spot in the stable.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), MJF reacted to Bobby Lashley's actions. Friedman said Lashley should enjoy the car as he would not press charges against him.

"The local New Orleans authorities asked me if I wanted to press charges on Bob. I said no cuz I’m not a snitch. Yet another reason I’ll be great in The Hurt Syndicate. Enjoy the car, Bob!"

Teddy Long wants to see AEW star MJF in WWE

Former AEW World Champion MJF expressed his desire to join WWE in the past. Many believed he would leave All Elite Wrestling for the global juggernaut last year. However, Friedman signed another deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long claimed MJF was missing a huge opportunity by not signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. The veteran said WWE would do good things with The Wolf of Wrestling and make him a big star.

"MJF, I mean, I think he is missing a big opportunity by not being in the WWE. I think if he certainly went there, they would certainly do a lot of good things with him, and he is a guy that I know, whatever position you put him in, he knows how to get himself over. So, I like MJF. I hope he does get the opportunity and go to the WWE one day."

Fans will have to wait and see if a move to WWE is on the cards for MJF in the coming years.

