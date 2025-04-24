AEW star Bobby Lashley commits grand theft auto

AEW World Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley pulled off a major theft on tonight's Dynamite. The Hurt Syndicate has been troubled by MJF for the past few weeks. He wants to be a part of the faction but The All Mighty doesn't trust him.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth was trying hard to get three thumbs to get into The Hurt Syndicate. However, no one other than MVP wanted him in the faction. Things changed for the former AEW World Champion tonight on Dynamite. While Montel once again gave a thumbs up during the vote-out, Shelton Benjamin too, decided to let him in The Hurt Syndicate.

When it was time for Bobby Lashley's vote, the former AEW World Champion tried his best to convince The All Mighty to vote in Maxwell's favor. In the end, MJF offered his car. While they went backstage to take a look at the expensive automobile, Maxwell warned Lashley that the car would be his only if the latter gave him a thumbs up.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, Bobby Lashley had other plans in mind as he and Shelton Benjamin sat in the car and drove away after giving a thumbs down. A furious MJF was seen helplessly standing with MVP.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if and when MJF can officially join The Hurt Syndicate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More