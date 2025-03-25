3 Bold predictions for the 289th edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite has been breaking many records over the years. The Wednesday Night Show has become one of the most captivating events over the past five years. Since the start of All Elite Wrestling, many fans have compared the Jacksonville-based promotion to WCW, as the latter brand was also a fierce competitor of WWE, similar to AEW.

Ad

Eric Bischoff, then Executive Producer of WCW, has been critical of AEW since its inception. WCW's weekly show, Nitro, was one of the most popular wrestling programs after RAW. However, the series didn't last long as WWE bought the product. WCW Monday Nitro ran for 288 episodes.

Ironically, Tony Khan announced a special edition of AEW Dynamite for its 289th episode. The AEW President declared that the promotion would hold a celebration on April 16 in Boston, as the weekly show has made history by becoming the longest-running wrestling prime-time show in Turner Sports history.

Ad

Trending

"Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 289, Wednesday, April 16 in Boston, AEW Spring BreakThru! We’ll celebrate AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite becoming the longest running prime time weekly pro wrestling program in Turner Sports history! Thank you all watching #AEWCollision NOW!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Let's take a look at some of the moments that could make this historic episode even more eventful.

#3. The Young Bucks could make their return on AEW Dynamite

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions haven't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since October 2024. They lost the tag titles during their last appearance and mysteriously fled before The Death Riders could get them. Despite teasing their return multiple times, the duo hasn't made their comeback to the company.

Ad

The Young Bucks could return on the 289th episode of AEW Dynamite. Their return might enhance what is already a great episode. It will be interesting to see when the EVPs will make their grand comeback.

#2. AEW could present several WWE legends

Tony Khan could debut massive WWE veterans on the show to bring the spotlight on AEW. The Spring BreakThru episode of Dynamite is shaping up to be a huge event. Tony Khan might invite some special attractions to the episode. They could include Mick Foley and Shane McMahon, making the event even more spectacular.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The promotion could also feature Sting, as he was one of the top stars in AEW for a couple of years. A mini-segment with these legends could draw many eyes to the product.

#1. Eric Bischoff could crash the party

Many fans believe Tony Khan is taking a shot at Eric Bischoff since AEW Dynamite has outlasted WCW's Nitro. Tony Khan has a chance to turn this situation into a blockbuster angle. While the AEW President celebrates, Bischoff might appear and ruin Khan's celebration.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eric Bischoff could even introduce a new faction in the Jacksonville-based promotion. All Elite Wrestling blurring the lines and bringing the AEW vs. WCW war on TV might be a very intriguing angle.

It will be interesting to see how Tony will book the Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite, as fans are already excited for the upcoming show in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE