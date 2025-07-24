3 Clear signs Death Riders are disbanding very soon

The Death Riders have been a force to be reckoned with in AEW for the past 10 months. The Jon Moxley-led faction has emerged as one of the most fearsome stables in the history of All Elite Wrestling.The group, consisting of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir, has caused a significant amount of chaos and destruction in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The One True King and his allies have annihilated several top babyfaces on their path.However, things are no longer under the control of the heel faction since Jon Moxley lost the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All In: Texas. It would not be surprising if the group imploded soon, with each member going their separate ways.In this article, let's look at three clear signs that Death Riders are disbanding very soon.#3. AEW banning everyone from the ringside could hint toward a potential breakupIn the next episode of Dynamite, Hangman Page will clash against Jon Moxley. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy will put his AEW World Title on the line, with everyone except a referee banned from ringside.It would be intriguing to see how Jon Moxley fares against Page now that The Death Riders are also banned from ringside. Tony Khan may have included this stipulation with a plan in mind, as it could be a foreshadowing of the group's eventual implosion.It could turn out to be Moxley's final match as the leader of his faction. With The One True King set to fight on his own in this match, it could become the norm for him going forward.The trio of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir might abandon The Purveyor of Violence, no matter what the result of the upcoming bout turns out to be. A loss in this match would, specifically, drift Moxley and his allies further apart.#2. The Death Riders did not come out to rescue Wheeler YutaOn the latest episode of Dynamite, Hangman Page battled Wheeler Yuta in an intense singles match. He unleashed his fury on the 28-year-old star, punishing him for The Death Riders' attack on Colt Cabana on Collision.The Anxious Millennial Cowboy mauled Yuta with a Steel Chain, but no one came out to his rescue. Hangman Page nearly choked out the young star with the chain before deciding not to go ahead with his plan.The Hanger told Wheeler Yuta that he was fighting a worthless battle, as none of his stablemates could bother to save him from such violence. The incident might have finally opened the eyes of Yuta and Jon Moxley's other allies.While his teammates sacrifice their well-being to protect The One True King, Moxley has rarely stood up as a shield for his allies. On a recent episode of Dynamite, Hangman Page even took out Marina Shafir with a Buckshot Lariat, but Moxley did not come to her rescue.With Moxley continually using his faction for his selfish motives, The Death Riders might be heading toward a breakup soon.#1. Two consecutive losses for Jon Moxley will cause tension within the groupAt All In: Texas, Jon Moxley could not defeat Hangman Page despite the involvement of The Death Riders. The Ace of AEW will look to redeem himself when he goes to war on the next episode of Dynamite.It seems highly unlikely for The Cowboy to lose his AEW World Title a few days into his title reign. With his allies banned from ringside, the chances of Moxley getting the win in this bout have become even less.Another defeat against The Hanger could weaken Jon Moxley's position in his faction. His stablemates would lose respect for their leader, resulting in the faction disbanding with immediate effect.If Moxley loses the title match next week, The Death Riders could make an important decision. The group could attack the 39-year-old star after the bout, kicking him out of the faction with immediate effect.The incident could pave the way for Claudio Castagnoli to take over as the new leader of the group.