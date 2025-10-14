Paul Heyman is one of the biggest masterminds in the world of professional wrestling. While Heyman has made a lot of talented stars and future Hall of Famers in the pro-wrestling industry, many names did not sit well with him. Therefore, The Wiseman is also considered a controversial figure in the wrestling business.

But even with that, his contribution has massive weight, and he has proven this time and time again. With his sheer politics, he has managed to elevate several names like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and now Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. In his career of over three decades, Heyman has managed a bunch of talents worldwide, including several names that are now in AEW or were once in AEW.

Let's take a look at 3 current or former AEW stars who were once managed by Paul Heyman:

#3. Claudio Castagnoli

Claudi Castagnoli was once a Paul Heyman guy in WWE. The AEW star was managed by The Oracle for a brief period in 2014. Fans initially enjoyed the pairing, as many considered The Swiss Superman to be the next main eventer in WWE. Therefore, Heyman also seemed to be dedicated to elevating the former WWE star.

However, Paul was still primarily associated with Brock Lesnar at that time. Therefore, when The Beast made his return to WWE TV in 2014 after beating The Undertaker, Heyman again aligned himself with him, leaving f.k.a. Cesaro all by himself. Thereafter, WWE dropped the ball on Castagnoli's push, leaving him stuck in the mid-card until he left the company in 2022 to debut in All Elite Wrestling.

#2. CM Punk

Former AEW star CM Punk is one of the most popular 'Paul Heyman' guys in WWE history. Heyman played a crucial role in Punk's character work backstage. However, the two stars aligned in September 2012 on the WWE screen for the first time. The Wiseman managed Punk during his 434-day WWE Championship reign, aligning with him in storylines against opponents like John Cena and The Rock.

However, in July 2013, WWE decided to shift Heyman with Brock Lesnar for a full-time role of his advocate. Therefore, Heyman betrayed Punk to kick off another chapter in their story as enemies. Following Heyman's betrayal, Punk left pro-wrestling until he made his debut in AEW in 2021.

But after his AEW exit and a return to WWE, Punk once again reunited with The Oracle for a brief period during the build for WrestleMania 41 this year.

#1. Paul Wight a.k.a. Big Show was also once a 'Paul Heyman Guy'

Paul Heyman has also managed former WWE Champion and AEW star Paul Wight a.k.a. Big Show in his career at two different times. First, Heyman aligned with Show in 2002 after betraying Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. This alliance lived for a while until The Oracle left the giant in 2003.

However, the two stars again reunited in 2006 during the ECW revival period in WWE. Heyman once again managed Big Show for a while, where the giant even became the ECW World Champion. He went on to have a feud with stars like Bobby Lashley and Sabu on the brand under The Wiseman's assistance. However, this reunion also did not last long as they parted ways in the same year.

