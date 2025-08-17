3 Current or Former WWE Superstars Who Were Part of Mercedes Mone’s Sasha Krew

Before Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW, she wrestled for WWE for several years. She got her start in the Stamford-based promotion under the NXT banner. During her early days in the company, she had a crew of bodyguards called the Sasha Krew. These bodyguards were not ordinary people, as all of them went on to compete on the company's main roster. In this article, we will take a look at three current or former WWE stars who were once part of the Sasha Krew.#3. Mojo RawleyBefore Mojo Rawley became part of The Hype Bros, he worked as part of the Sasha Krew in NXT. Eventually, he outgrew this gimmick and moved up the ladder. Following this stint, Rawley became a top star in the developmental brand and even formed a successful and popular tag team with Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder.After moving to the main roster, he did achieve some success when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2017. However, his career took a downturn after he began competing for the 24/7 Championship, a title he held seven times. Eventually, the fans lost faith in him, and Rawley parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. Currently, Mojo Rawley is busy running Paragon Talent Group, a talent agency focused on professional wrestlers.#2. Baron CorbinBaron Corbin also got his start in NXT in 2012. While he was initially used as part of the Sasha Krew, he eventually moved on to become The Lone Wolf. After a string of impressive performances in the developmental brand, he was called up to the main roster. He instantly broke into the spotlight by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017 and then went on to win the United States Championship.However, WWE had to repackage Corbin several times during his run with the company, as he was never able to get over with the fans. Eventually, he left the sports entertainment juggernaut last year after his contract expired.#1. WWE Megastar LA Knight Was Part of Mercedes Mone's EntourageBefore LA Knight became The Megastar, he was part of the Sasha Krew. This was during his first run in NXT in 2013, when he went under the name Slate Randall. He was used as a jobber before he was released from his contract.When LA Knight returned to the company in 2021, he found himself pushed as one of the top stars in NXT. He was quickly moved up to the main roster, where he became the United States Champion. Currently, Knight is one of the most popular stars on the roster and is set to challenge for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at Clash in Paris.LA Knight still has a long way to go in his WWE career, but it's amazing to see where he started in NXT.