  3 Directions for Cope (fka Edge) and Christian Cage if they reunite in AEW

3 Directions for Cope (fka Edge) and Christian Cage if they reunite in AEW

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 22, 2025 10:43 GMT
Cope &amp; Christian are top AEW stars (Image via AEW
Cope and Christian are top AEW stars (Image via AEW on YouTube)

AEW fans were thrilled at one particular moment at All In: Texas this year. Christian Cage was betrayed by his faction, The Patriarchy, following their match for the World Tag Team Championship. He was subjected to a huge beatdown led by Nick Wayne.

Just as The Patriarchy and FTR, who were also present at ringside, were about to deliver a Con-Chair-To to Captain Charisma, Cope made his long-awaited return to AEW. The Rated-R Superstar rushed to the ring with his trusted weapon, Spike, and cleared the ring, saving his former tag team partner.

Cope made it clear on Dynamite that he did not return to save Christian but to exact revenge on FTR. However, the seeds of the Canadian duo's reunion might have been planted. If one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling reunites, here are three directions for the duo in AEW.

#3. Heated feud with The Patriarchy?

Christian Cage was excellent in his role as the leader of The Patriarchy. Under his leadership, Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Shayna Wayne captured fans' attention and became regular fixtures on AEW television. However, after the events of All In 2025, the trio ousted Cage from his own stable.

It seems that members of The Patriarchy would aim to punish Cage for mistreating them in the past. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion could have Cope on his side to combat his enemies, which could become an interesting program on AEW TV.

#2. Cope and Cage could battle The Rated-R Superstar's former friends

Much like Christian Cage, Cope was also betrayed by his close allies, FTR. Following the trios match at the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood took down the WWE Hall of Famer with a heinous assault that sidelined him for months.

The legendary duo could reunite in a time of need, agreeing to deal with their respective enemies, one at a time. In this forced reunion, Cope and Christian Cage might find their camaraderie back and become a formidable duo in AEW.

#1. AEW World Tag Team Title pursuit

Cope and Christian Cage are considered one of the most accomplished tag team wrestlers of all time for their stint in WWE. If the circumstances bring the two WWE legends together for one more run, they could go after the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The title match could take place at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out, which will emanate from their home country, Canada. This would be a significant attraction for the show. Moreover, if the veterans become tag team champions for the eighth time, it would become one of the most memorable moments in All Elite Wrestling history.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by Pratik Singh
