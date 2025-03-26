3 directions for Cope (fka Edge) following his failure to win AEW World Title

Cope (fka Edge) has tried it all in his quest to win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley, yet he has fallen at what seems to be the final hurdle every time. One can argue that he might be starting to doubt himself.

The WWE Hall of Famer thought he won the title at Revolution, only to fail thanks to a number of factors, with one of them being Christian Cage trying to cash in his guaranteed title shot. He had another shot at the title on Dynamite last week in a street fight that went viral for all the wrong reasons, but even there, he was not able to pick up the win.

With everything that has been going on, it could be time for him to try something new. In this article, we will take a look at three such directions that Cope can take after not being able to win the AEW World Championship.

#3. Form a tag team with Christian Cage

This is something that all the fans would love to see. When Copeland first made his way to AEW and confronted Christian Cage, it was expected that the two would turn back the clock and reform their legendary tag team once again. However, that did not happen, and what followed was a series of matches between the two.

With the two stars not being bound by anything right now, the time could be right for Christian Cage to turn face and join the tag team division with Cope in AEW.

#2. Mentor Brody King

Cope had an interesting run-in with Brody King in January that hinted at what his future plans could be. After Malakai Black left AEW, the House of Black was without a leader, and it was hinted that they could go their separate ways.

During that time, Cope had a run-in with Brody King backstage and said that it was his time to fly and make it big in the company. This could be the best time for him to mentor someone, and who better than Brody King?

#1. Cope to turn heel

This is something that is totally from the left field, but it is something that Edge should consider. Ever since making his debut in AEW, he has only been a babyface, and while the character suits him, it has become monotonous and is, in some ways, not befitting the persona that made him great in WWE.

If the former WWE star turns heel in AEW, it could add a new level to his character and also open up a lot of opportunities for him. New character means new rivalries, and the fans will no doubt be on board with it if Tony Khan decides to run with it.

