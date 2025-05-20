3 Directions for Darby Allin in AEW after climbing Mount Everest

AEW is known to be built on four pillars, which are the promotion's homegrown talents. One prominent fixture of the company has been Darby Allin. He recently achieved a major feat outside the company.

Ad

The former TNT Champion has gained prominence in the world of professional wrestling for his high-flying in-ring style and death-defying spots, which fans often witnessed during his matches. Allin's popularity increased when he aligned with WCW legend Sting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Darby Allin recently reached the summit of Mount Everest. He received positive messages from fans and professionals after the achievement. Now that he has accomplished his goal, here are the three directions for Darby Allin upon his return to All Elite Wrestling.

#3. New tag team alliance

Darby Allin has worked exceptionally well in the tag team division. This was seen during his partnership with Sting, which began in 2020 and lasted until The Icon's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. Following his Everest expedition, he now commands worldwide fame, and AEW could capitalize on it.

Ad

Allin is now a top name and can be utilized to build an up-and-coming star in AEW. The face-painted star could form a new team upon his comeback to the promotion, which could help him gain momentum before entering into singles storylines.

#2. Darby Allin can be booked in main event feuds

Darby Allin has achieved what only a few individuals have been able to do in the entire world. Hence, Allin should be pushed as one of the top attractions in the Jacksonville-based promotion right after he returns to his stomping ground.

Ad

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion can find himself feuding against top stars like Cope, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay, who are all top names in the business. This could begin the rise of Allin and make him a main event star he always has been in the eyes of fans.

#1. A direct shot at the AEW World Championship

For almost a year, AEW has been under the siege of the ruthless World Champion, Jon Moxley, and his dominant faction, The Death Riders. After multiple top stars failed in their quest to dethrone Moxley for his title, Tony Khan could bring back Darby Allin to do the unthinkable.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan must have been highly impressed by Allin after he planted the AEW flag at the top of Mount Everest. This could see Allin get a direct World Title shot against The Purveyor of Violence. Khan could even book him to end Jon Moxley's title reign and win his first world championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More