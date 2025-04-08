3 Directions for Cope (FKA Edge) after AEW Dynasty betrayal

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Rated FTR unsuccessfully challenged The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship. The babyfaces were not a united front coming into this contest, as there had been friction between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler regarding their decision to support Cope (FKA Edge).

Ad

In the final moments of the contest, Wheeler Yuta nailed Harwood with a Busaiku Knee to pick up the victory. In a shocking turn of events, FTR launched a brutal assault on Cope after the match. The duo battered The Rated-R Superstar with the Shatter Machine and a Piledriver, leaving him lifeless in the ring.

After failing to dethrone Jon Moxley, losing the trust of his longtime allies comes as a massive setback for the erstwhile Ultimate Opportunist. It will be intriguing to see how Cope deals with FTR's threat now that Dax and Cash have embraced their dark side yet again. In this article, let's look at three directions for Cope after FTR's betrayal at AEW Dynasty:

Ad

Trending

#3. Cope could go on a hiatus

FTR did not show any mercy on Cope at AEW Dynasty. Cash and Dax destroyed The Rated-R Superstar with their most lethal maneuvers, solidifying themselves as ruthless heels.

While the former Edge would be yearning to settle his business with his former allies, the 51-year-old veteran could choose to take a step back for a while.

The former WWE Champion could decide to stay away from in-ring competition for the next few weeks. Cope could sell the effects of FTR's assault, further making them look like credible threats.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A short break would also benefit the former TNT Champion, whose recent performances have failed to impress the audience.

Fans have been quite vocal about Cope's underwhelming feud with Jon Moxley, calling it one of the worst singles rivalries in AEW history. If the veteran remains off television for the next couple of months, it will help restore the intrigue around him.

Cope could ultimately return a couple of weeks before All In 2025 to target FTR yet again.

Ad

#2. Cope could battle FTR in a Handicap Match at AEW Double or Nothing

Cope is among the top babyfaces in AEW and can easily find support in his battle against FTR if he wants to. However, the Canadian native could attempt to deal with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions on his own first.

The WWE legend could return in the next couple of weeks to attack Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The veteran could continue to terrorize the two stars for weeks until they finally accept his challenge for a Handicap Match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Ad

While he would be at a massive disadvantage in this contest, Cope's resentment toward FTR could lead him to propose the stipulation. It could turn out to be a poor decision on Cope's end, as Harwood and Wheeler could work in tandem to annihilate the veteran.

After failing to conquer his former allies by himself, Cope would be left with no choice but to find himself a trustworthy partner.

#1. Cope could reunite with Christian Cage by rescuing him from The Patriarchy

At Revolution 2025, Christian Cage finally capitalized on his guaranteed AEW World Title shot in the main event. Captain Charisma cashed in his contract during the Jon Moxley vs. Cope contest, intending to leave the California pay-per-view as the new AEW World Champion.

Ad

Unfortunately, The One True King made Christian Cage pass out with his Bulldog Choke, costing The Patriarch a golden chance to fulfill his World Title aspirations. After failing to capture the prestigious championship, the 51-year-old veteran has actively received criticism from his Patriarchy stablemates, particularly Nick Wayne.

The group's trust in Christian Cage's leadership has taken a hit ever since he came up short in the main event of Revolution 2025. With Nick Wayne constantly taking shots at his fatherly figure, it wouldn't be surprising if the former TNT Champion got kicked out of his faction.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If The Patriarchy turns its back on Captain Charisma, Cope could emerge to rescue his former best friend. The former Edge could put aside his past differences with Cage and save the veteran from being assaulted.

The Patriarch would be overcome with emotion seeing Cope coming to his aid at his lowest point. The incident could pave the way for the much-awaited reunion of Cope and Christian, who were once the face of the WWE tag team division.

With his best friend by his side, Cope could finally set out to seek revenge on FTR. The two teams could eventually clash at All In 2025, where Cope and Christian could remind the wrestling world why they dominated tag team wrestling for so long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More