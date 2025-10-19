Hangman Page recently defended his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at WrestleDream. The two stars delivered an all-out banger in St. Louis, where The Anxious Millennial Cowboy managed to retain his championship. This huge victory makes it another successful title defense for Page in his AEW World Title run, and now, fans wonder what his future holds from here on.

In the past few months, the 34-year-old has faced several top stars as challengers for his World Title. Now, fans believe that Page has reached a stage of his title reign where he should be involved in a major program that can make his title reign memorable. From an epic rematch at Full Gear to continuing his feud with a former WWE star, there are several things Hangman can do after WrestleDream.

Therefore, let's talk about 3 directions for Hangman Page after AEW WrestleDream win:

#3. Feud with Samoa Joe and The Opps

The ending moments of the AEW World Title match at WrestleDream witnessed the epic heel turn of Samoa Joe and The Opps. The Samoan Submission Machine laid out a brutal attack on Hangman to make it clear that he is not finished with him just yet. Therefore, there is a good possibility that Page might continue his feud with Joe and The Opps moving forward.

The two stars have a lot of angles to explore as of now in their story. Now with the addition of a heel, Opps, Tony Khan might book a whole new chapter of the Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page saga. Fans seem to be pretty interested in what the former WWE star's heel turn holds for him. AEW can easily garner a lot of attention over Joe by booking him in a rematch against Page down the line.

#2. MJF returns to take down Hangman Page

A few months ago, Hangman Page was feuding with MJF in AEW. While Page managed to defeat The Salt of the Earth, the latter still holds the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal contract. In his last appearance in AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made it clear that when he returns, he will be coming to re-establish himself at the top of AEW. Therefore, there are chances that MJF might come back soon.

If it happens, Friedman is expected to go after Page and his AEW World Championship. Tony Khan might use MJF's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal contract as a focal point of his return. It all could lead to another potential match between Hangman Page and MJF down the line. Such a direction for the AEW World Champion might make the most sense as per the recent storyline in the company.

#1. An epic showdown with Kenny Omega

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega have a rich history in All Elite Wrestling. The Cleaner is in the twilight years of his career as of late, and fans have been clamoring to see a rematch between Page and Omega for a long time. The Best Bout Machine has no clear direction in AEW as of now. Therefore, Tony Khan might put him against The Cowboy in the coming weeks.

The next big pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling is Full Gear. In 2021, Page defeated Omega in an iconic showdown to become the AEW World Champion at the same event. In 2025, the company has the potential to turn the clock back by booking the two stars in another epic title match at the same Full Gear pay-per-view, only this time, the former champion, Kenny Omega, will be the challenger.

