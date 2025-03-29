3 directions for Saraya (fka Paige) if she returns to WWE after AEW departure 

Saraya can be credited as one of the top female wrestlers in the business. She was part of the women's revolution and became a renowned name in WWE as Paige. She competed for the Stamford-based promotion till 2018 and remained with them till 2022, after her initial retirement owing to a near career-ending injury.

Ad

After that, she made her debut in AEW and returned to in-ring competition after getting medically cleared. The former WWE Divas Champion had a good run in the Jacksonville-based company and also lifted the AEW Women's World Championship at one point. But Saraya recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling and ended her run on a good note.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Anti-Diva also claimed that she could return to WWE if an opportunity presented itself. This led to speculations that the Stamford-based company might be interested in signing her in the future.

With her dropping hints towards a return to WWE in the future, we will discuss three possible directions for the former Paige should she make a comeback:

#3. Rivalry with IYO SKY

IYO SKY has come up the ranks in WWE after starting out with NXT. She has emerged as a highly talented and successful superstar of the modern era and is the reigning Women's World Champion.

Ad

Moreover, SKY has also carved out quite a resume filled with accolades in WWE. So if Saraya returns to the global juggernaut, a rivalry with IYO SKY could be a monumental one.

#2. A re-run with Charlotte Flair

When the former Paige was at the top of her game in the Stamford-based promotion, Charlotte Flair joined her on the main roster, and the duo, alongside Becky Lynch, formed the popular faction, PCB.

Ad

Moving forward, the WWE Universe also witnessed a heated feud between them. At the time, Flair was an up-and-coming athlete and only starting to build her legacy, while Saraya was nearing her initial retirement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, in today's landscape, Charlotte Flair is a 14-time World Champion, and the former Paige remains an established star. The WWE Universe would surely love to see a re-run between the two former allies and rivals, should the former AEW star choose to make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Rhea Ripley filled the void created by Saraya

Right after Paige left WWE in 2022, the fans witnessed the emergence of another star. She was none other than Rhea Ripley. The former Women's World Champion has become one of the top attractions in the Stamford-based company and seemingly filled the void left by the 32-year-old.

So, if the former Paige does make her return to WWE in the future, a feud against Rhea Ripley could be on the cards. With their individual personalities and aggressive in-ring style, Saraya and Rhea can produce a blockbuster feud in the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback