3 Directions for The Young Bucks following their new alliance in AEW

By Sudhanshu Dixit
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:21 GMT
The Young Bucks have struck a deal with Don Callis. [Image credits: AEW on YouTube]

At AEW All In: Texas, The Young Bucks lost a crucial match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Following this defeat, Matt and Nick Jackson have lost their status as the Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, several AEW stars taunted the decorated duo for losing their authority over All Elite Wrestling. However, Don Callis showed sympathy to the two stars before calling them the greatest tag team of all time.

Although the Bucks refused to join the Don Callis Family, the duo agreed to work alongside the wicked faction going forward. The Young Bucks then teamed up with Hechicero and Josh Alexander to defeat JetSpeed, Brody King, and Bandido.

The new alliance could lead to several intriguing scenarios for the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. In this article, let's look at three directions for The Young Bucks following their new union with the Don Callis Family.

#3. The Young Bucks could turn babyface after being overlooked by Don Callis Family

Kazuchika Okada recently joined the Don Callis Family during the buildup to his match against Kenny Omega. Before joining forces with Callis, The Rainmaker had been the face of The New Elite for a year.

Having already worked alongside Okada, The Young Bucks would believe their relationship with the Don Callis Family would work in a similar manner. However, Callis and his allies might not allow Matt and Nick to make any important decisions, considering that they are no longer authority figures in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Even The Rainmaker might gradually end his association with the former EVPs. The heel group could constantly undermine the popular duo, making them appear as mere lackeys.

The Young Bucks might not take the faction's disrespect for too long, which could eventually lead to their babyface turn. The duo could decide to take a stand for themselves, drawing the ire of both Kazuchika Okada and Don Callis.

The despicable manager would be infuriated with the Bucks going against him and his allies. Don Callis could set out to put a permanent end to the former EVPs.

The Young Bucks could have a full-fledged rivalry with the Don Callis Family, where the heel faction would actively look to destroy the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, the Bucks could be joined by a returning Kenny Omega, who could help his former allies fend off the heel faction.

#2. Don Callis could cause a rift between Matt and Nick Jackson

Don Callis has been responsible for several historic heel turns in AEW history. The manager orchestrated Kenny Omega's heel turn in 2020, which kicked off his run as The Belt Collector.

The 61-year-old star then betrayed The Cleaner to align himself with Will Ospreay. Callis also prompted Konosuke Takeshita to turn his back on The Elite. In 2024, Callis convinced Kyle Fletcher to betray his longtime ally, Ospreay. The despicable manager was the sole reason behind the implosion of The United Empire.

Don Callis could do the unthinkable by causing a conflict between Nick and Matt Jackson. The veteran could sow the seeds of dissension between the duo, resulting in one of the biggest tag team breakups of all time.

The long-running partnership between Nick and Matt could come to an end with one of them turning heel. The incident could set up the two stars for a singles run in AEW, with the more successful star going on a similar path to Jey Uso.

If The Usos could thrive as singles stars following their split, The Young Bucks have the skills and charisma to pull off the same.

#1. The Young Bucks could challenge The Hurt Syndicate

Don Callis might have had a plan in mind before he decided to strike a working relationship with The Young Bucks. After successfully recruiting Kazuchika Okada, the heel manager could bring more gold to his faction through The Young Bucks.

The Hurt Syndicate is regarded as one of the most fearsome factions in AEW at the moment. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Title, and they don't seem to be losing these championships anytime soon.

However, things might not be easy for the dominant duo if The Young Bucks step up as their next challengers. Matt and Nick Jackson are two icons of modern-day tag team wrestling, having outclassed several tag teams across multiple promotions.

The despicable manager could send the Bucks to take the tag team title off The Hurt Syndicate. While it would be a difficult task, the decorated duo could ultimately dethrone Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to further the dominance of the Don Callis Family.

After losing their status as EVPs, Matt and Nick Jackson could redeem themselves by reclaiming the AEW World Tag Team Title.

About the author
Sudhanshu Dixit

Sudhanshu Dixit

Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.

An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.

He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.

Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities.

