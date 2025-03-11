3 Directions for Toni Storm after AEW Revolution 2025

Toni Storm seemingly ended the final chapter of her story with Mariah May at AEW Revolution 2025. The brutal battle concluded in a cinematic ending to one of the best angles the company has ever produced as Storm gave her fiercest rival one last look of love before she stepped away.

Now with their intense rivalry in the rear-view mirror, Toni Storm can look to establish her World title reign again. Fans are excited and speculating about what the Timeless One's next move in the promotion could be. Here are three possible directions for her.

#3. Saraya could return to confront Toni Storm

Saraya has been off TV for a long time now and many fans have been awaiting her return to AEW. While there is no certainty as to whether she will return or not, she could be inserted into a program with Toni Storm if she does.

The Anti Diva was, at one time, an ally of Storm in All Elite Wrestling and part of The Outcasts. Even though both women have fought against one another before, it would make for an exhilarating rematch between both performers now that they're in different stages of their careers.

Time is also running out to make this match happen since Saraya's contract is allegedly set to expire in September and she has hinted at making a WWE return.

#2. Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone could battle each other in a title unification match at AEW Dynasty

Toni Storm has been competing at the highest stage in AEW's women's division, but there's one female star who's right up there in terms of popularity. That star is none other than the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone.

Coming off one of the hottest angles in the company's history, Tony Khan needs to keep the momentum running high for the Timeless One. So, perhaps seeds can be sown for a title unification match down the line. As of now, no one has been able to defeat Mercedes Mone for her AEW TBS Championship.

So, Tony Khan should approach this slowly and have them share screen time first to build up to the next pay-per-view.

#1. Harley Cameron could challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

Harley Cameron is quickly becoming one of the most adored performers in All Elite Wrestling and her character has picked up steam. The rising star could project her energy in promo segments against Toni Storm.

We could also see her create a puppet of the Timeless One as well, and play off her promo style that would create top-notch comedic moments. Regardless of whether or not Cameron comes out on top as the World Champion, the feud will surely allow both stars to entertain the crowd more and cool off from the intensity of Storm's previous angle with Mariah May.

