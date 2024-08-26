3 Directions for Toni Storm after losing the AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm won the AEW Women's World Championship last year at the Full Gear PPV. She defeated Hikaru Shida at the event to win the title. On Sunday, her 281-day reign as the champion came to an end when the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner Mariah May defeated her to win the belt.

Both women had an intense bout as a lot of feelings were involved. Ultimately, The Glamour triumphed over The Timeless star to become the new AEW Women's World Champion.

Later, AEW released an exclusive video, where fans saw Storm leaving the arena after her heartbreaking loss to Mariah May. The caption on the post read, "What's next for 'Timeless' Toni Storm?"

Here are three potential directions we think Tony Khan has planned out for the 28-year-old star's future in All Elite Wrestling after her title loss at All In.

#1 Toni Storm could go on hiatus

Toni Storm had a marvelous run as the AEW Women's World Champion. Her title run was her third overall championship reign in the Jacksonville-based company. She was a fighting champion and successfully defended her title against many top female stars in the past months. But, unfortunately, May bested her at All In.

As mentioned above, Toni left the arena with Luther running behind her following her defeat at Wembley Stadium. This could be a signal that the former AEW Women's World Champion might soon take a much-needed break after a glorious championship run in the promotion.

#2 Character change for The Timeless Star

In the aforementioned exclusive video shared by the Tony Khan-led company, the wrestling fans saw Toni Storm dancing her way out of the arena, not just simply walking out.

Following her title loss, she didn't seem to be in her right mind. It looked like the shock of losing her title to her former best friend who betrayed her, was too much for her to handle.

Therefore, it seems like there is a chance that she might undergo a character change. She could drop her Timeless gimmick and adopt a deranged persona following her title loss at Wembley.

#3 Rematch for the title

Whenever a champion loses their title, they usually get a rematch. In the upcoming weeks, the wrestling universe could see Toni Storm demand a rematch for the AEW Women's World Championship from Mariah May. If this happens, Toni and May could continue their bitter rivalry.

It would be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the New Zealand-born female wrestler, now that she's no longer a champion.

