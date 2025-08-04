3 dream AEW opponents for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. At WWE SummerSlam, The Beast Incarnate made a shocking appearance and took out John Cena with an F5.The Conqueror's return has left the entire wrestling world buzzing. Now that Lesnar is back in the Stamford-based promotion, fans are already discussing the potential dream matches he could feature in going forward.Interestingly, certain AEW stars could be tough competition for The Beast if they ever cross paths with the former WWE Champion. Fans would find themselves on the edge of their seats if these bouts ever became a reality. In this article, let's look at three dream AEW opponents for Brock Lesnar.#3. Brody King could push Brock Lesnar to his limitsBrock Lesnar is known for his incredible strength and agility. Not many stars can outshine The Beast when it comes to decimating opponents with brute force.However, AEW's Brody King could bring the fight to The Conqueror. Similar to Lesnar, King also has an intimidating presence in the ring.The Hound of Hell has a diverse moveset, which gives him a slight edge over the WWE legend. The 38-year-old star can also pull off athletic maneuvers with ease.It would be difficult for Lesnar to put away a monstrous entity like Brody King. While he might have beaten stars like Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and The Undertaker, tackling the AEW star might not be an easy task for The Beast.#2. Konosuke Takeshita could take on The Beast IncarnateBrock Lesnar strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents. Over the years, Lesnar has dismantled numerous veterans and rising stars.The Conqueror is renowned for his striking ability. Another star who is known for his vicious elbow and knee strikes is Konosuke Takeshita.The Alpha would love to have the opportunity to face Lesnar. In the past two years, Takeshita has turned into a cold-blooded assassin who shows no mercy to his opponents in the ring.Paul Heyman's former client would enjoy battling a star like Takeshita, who is known for his hard-hitting style. No matter how much damage Brock inflicts on him, The Alpha will not back away from his brutal offense.It could turn out to be one of the most physical matches for Lesnar in his entire career.#1. Will Ospreay could be an intriguing opponent for The BeastBrock Lesnar delivers impressive performances against opponents who are much smaller than he is. The Conqueror's matches against stars such as CM Punk, AJ Styles, and Bryan Danielson are some of his best.Will Ospreay is regarded as the best pro wrestler in the world today by many. The Commonwealth Kingpin has been a part of countless in-ring spectacles in his illustrious career.A battle between The Aerial Assassin and The Beast Incarnate would certainly be a sight to behold. It could be a test of Ospreay's resilience, as he would likely be thrown around like a ragdoll by Lesnar.However, The Aerial Assassin's incredible agility and creative in-ring maneuvers could take the fight to Lesnar. It would be intriguing to see if The Conqueror has any answer to a move like Ospreay's Hidden Blade.Brock Lesnar's limits would surely be tested if he steps into the ring against Will Ospreay. While the veteran is known for winning his clashes against smaller opponents, The Commonwealth Kingpin could change that trend if he ever squares off with the former WWE Champion.