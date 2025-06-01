3 dream matches AEW should book at All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 is all set to be a massive show. The high-stakes pay-per-view will emanate from the Globe Life Field Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 12.

Ad

Jon Moxley will put his AEW World Title on the line against Hangman Adam Page at the Texas pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone will clash against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the biggest annual pay-per-view of the Jacksonville-based promotion, All In is often seen as AEW's version of WrestleMania. For an event of such massive hype, Tony Khan would be eager to put together the best match card possible. Fans could get to see many incredible matches during this event, including some bouts that they have been waiting for patiently.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

In this article, let's look at three dream matches that could take place at AEW All In.

Ad

#3. Kenny Omega could battle Kazuchika Okada at All In Texas

Kazuchika Okada arrived in All Elite Wrestling in March 2024. Since then, fans have been eager to see him reignite his iconic rivalry with Kenny Omega.

The duo had a number of memorable battles during their time in NJPW. While they have crossed paths in tag team matches, Omega and Okada are yet to have a singles bout in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Tony Khan could treat the fans with this dream encounter at All In: Texas. There have been several teases about a potential match between The Rainmaker and The Cleaner, and the two stars could be two months away from having another match.

It could be a Title Unification match, where Omega and Okada could put their International and Continental Championships on the line. The two performers have significantly upgraded themselves since their last encounter, and it would be intriguing to see if they are able to match the high standards set by themselves.

Ad

#2. Britt Baker could return to lock horns with Jamie Hayter

At Double or Nothing 2025, Jamie Hayter delivered an exceptional performance against Mercedes Mone in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. While she could not win the bout, the Ever-Shiniest Striker impressed the fans with an incredible outing against The CEO.

The former AEW Women's World Champion made her much-awaited return to pro wrestling during the pre-show of last year's All In. Tony Khan's decision not to put Jamie Hayter on the main card garnered massive criticism from the fans.

Ad

Ad

Jamie Hayter would not want to miss a spot on the All In main card for two years in a row. TK could pit the British Superstar against her longtime friend Britt Baker at All In: Texas.

The DMD has been away from in-ring competition since November 2024. TK seemingly has no plans to let go of The Doctor, even though she has not been seen on television in months.

Khan could bring back Britt Baker soon for a feud against Jamie Hayter. During Hayter's World Title run in 2023, there were subtle teases about The Doctor potentially turning on her best friend.

Ad

Although the heel turn did not happen then, fans could finally get to see the dream feud between the two best friends in 2025. Interestingly, Baker and Hayter clashed in AEW once in 2019, but The British Superstar had not signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion at that point.

Now that they have attained great levels of success in AEW, a match between the two women seems like a must-see encounter.

#1. Bryan Danielson could finally face Darby Allin at AEW All In

Bryan Danielson was supposed to defend his AEW World Title against Darby Allin at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, Allin lost his number one contendership to Jon Moxley at AEW Grand Slam, denying him a chance to battle The American Dragon in a dream match.

Ad

Danielson has not been seen on television since he lost the World Title eight months ago. Meanwhile, Darby Allin's Mount Everest adventure has kept him off television for the past five months.

Since they did not enter the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, neither man is eligible to battle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at All In Texas. Since they can't settle their scores with The One True King, Danielson and Allin could choose All In to finally engage in a dream encounter.

Ad

The duo could make their returns to All Elite Wrestling a couple of weeks before the high-stakes pay-per-view to officially confirm their singles match. It would be an intriguing clash of styles, where Danielson's technical wrestling prowess will meet Allin's unmatched agility.

The Texas crowd will surely remain on the edge of their seats throughout this encounter. In a surprising turn of events, the daredevil star could defeat The American Dragon to build some momentum for his future rivalries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More