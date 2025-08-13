3 Dream Matches That Should Happen in AEW Before 2025 Ends

Dream matches are often discussed among wrestling fans. Due to the various wrestling promotions, such as AEW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling, many fans wonder what would happen if their favorite wrestlers from different companies faced each other in bouts they never thought would occur. Given the number of people who have stepped into the ring, several dream matches in professional wrestling have yet to happen. Even in AEW, there are still quite a few dream matches that have yet to take place. Hence, in this article, we will take a look at three dream matches that should happen in AEW before 2025 ends.#3. FTR vs. Adam Copeland &amp; Christian CageAdam Copeland started the year by teaming with FTR. However, this partnership soon turned sour when Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed Copeland at Dynasty earlier this year. The Rated R Superstar took a few months off television. During this time, reports were speculating that Copeland would team with Christian Cage to fight FTR in the future. However, Cage was involved in a program with The Patriarchy at the time.At All In 2025, The Patriarchy turned its back on Cage and attacked him. Adam Copeland came out to attack FTR and Christian's former faction. However, the two former best friends still have not united in AEW. It looks like AEW might be planning a storyline where Cage and Copeland team up again. If that is the case, then FTR versus Christian Cage and Adam Copeland needs to happen before the year ends.#2. Mercedes Mone vs. Alex WindsorMercedes Mone has been a dominant force ever since she arrived in AEW last year. She has beaten pretty much everyone on the roster, with the exception of Toni Storm. Given The CEO's dominance, there are very few dream matches left for the former WWE star to pursue.This is where Alex Windsor could come into play. Windsor has earned her spot in the TBS Title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. However, Tony Khan should use this opportunity to kickstart a feud between them that would eventually lead to a singles bout between The CEO and Alex Windsor. Given that these two have not faced off in singles competition in All Elite Wrestling, this match could really garner a lot of interest and even boost ticket sales.#1. AEW must book Bobby Lashley vs. MJF this yearWhen MJF was trying to get into The Hurt Syndicate this year, he had to get three thumbs up from the members of the group. While it was easy for Maxwell to convince MVP and Shelton Benjamin to allow him into the group, it took him some time to get on Bobby Lashley's good side. Eventually, Lashley gave him the thumbs up, and Friedman was part of the faction.However, this alliance was short-lived, lasting only a few weeks, as Maxwell's interests remained self-centered, as always. This caused some tension between The Wolf of Wrestling and the rest of Hurt Syndicate, eventually leading them to kick him out of the faction. Bobby Lashley even put his hands on Friedman recently as he sent him a warning.This could be a perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to have a match between Lashley and Maxwell Jacob Friedman later this year. They already have the foundation for their feud, which the company just needs to build on, eventually leading to a singles match between these two major stars.It will be interesting to see who will come out on top when these dream matches eventually take place.