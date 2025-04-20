3 Early predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW put on an amazing episode of Dynamite: Spring BreakThru this week and is now pressing on with the build to Double or Nothing 2025. The company has been putting on impressive PPVs as of late and hopes to accomplish the same this time around as well.

Ad

Double or Nothing 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, May 25, in Glendale, Arizona. Now, even though there's quite some time for the match card to take shape, we're here to do some early predictions for a few matches that could likely be on the show.

#3. Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe finally put the Death Riders' reign of terror over the AEW World Trios Championship to an end. He won the titles alongside The Opps' Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata after he choked out Jon Moxley.

Ad

Trending

Moxley wasn't pleased with the result and appeared on Collision to challenge Samoa Joe. The Purveyor of Violence is ready to put his world title on the line for the sake of revenge and isn't afraid of Joe at all.

Expand Tweet

Ad

So, it seems like Moxley wants the Samoan Submission Machine to fight him, and he seems intent on proving a point. We think that even though Joe has choked him out before, it wouldn't be the same case now, especially since Moxley is planned for a lengthy World title reign.

#2. Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander

AEW has been teasing a match between Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone for weeks. Mone has been racking up wins in the Owen Hart Tournament, and while she might be the favorite to win, she has to face Kris Statlander next.

Ad

Now, even though Mone has defeated Statlander before, it wasn't easy at all, but she can do it again. If Statlander does lose, we expect her to lash out at Storm, who has been appearing at ringside to see who will face her at All In.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toni Storm has been hyping Statlander up for some time and does seem excited about the prospect of getting in the ring with her. We expect her to come out with the win and retain her AEW World Championship.

#1. Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page

Will Ospreay is on his way to win the entire Owen Hart Cup, but he's still got a few matches to get through for that outcome. Adam Page is on his own journey in the tournament and looks to be on his way to the finals, especially after defeating Josh Alexander.

While both competitors are highly skilled and capable opponents, we're picking Ospreay to finally clinch the big win in the finals at Double or Nothing. Even though it won't be easy for him to get through an opponent such as The Cowboy, we're sure the Aerial Assassin can clinch a huge win and earn himself a shot at the AEW World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.