3 ex-WWE stars who can make AEW debut at All Out

AEW All Out is set to be All Elite Wrestling's next big pay-per-view. Due to the fact that it will go head-to-head with WWE's Wrestlepalooza event, Tony Khan is making sure that this show becomes a must-see for the fans. Therefore, he has built a strong card for the show featuring top AEW stars and professional wrestling legends.

Ad

However, there are chances that Khan might be planning something even bigger to grab attention for the show. It could perhaps be some big debuts from WWE at All Out. Over the past few months, there have been rumors of a lot of stars potentially making a jump to AEW. Next week's All Out could be the place where these debuts might take place.

Therefore, let's discuss 3 ex-WWE stars who can make an AEW debut at All Out:

Ad

Trending

#3. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler was released from WWE in May this year. After having a lackluster run with the company, the former NXT Women's Champion is now a free agent in professional wrestling. It sparks a possibility of her making a debut in AEW down the line. If it were to happen, All Out could be the ideal stage to propel The Queen of Spades in a prominent storyline.

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Besides, Baszler's real-life friend Marina Shafir is also in All Elite Wrestling. Over the past year, she has made a solid impact in the storylines alongside The Death Riders. It could open the door for Shayna Baszler's debut in AEW. The 45-year-old star is known for her hard-hitting and gritty wrestling style, which could fit very well in All Elite Wrestling's women's division.

#2. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai was one of the most surprising names to get released from WWE this year. While it was heartbreaking news, Kai later revealed that she is open to working elsewhere to continue her professional wrestling career. Over the years, the 37-year-old star has become a popular name among pro-wrestling fans. Therefore, if Tony Khan manages to bring her to AEW, it has the potential to generate a lot of buzz.

Ad

Besides, Kai has been an incredible performer in the ring in WWE. She can be a great addition to the current women's division of AEW, featuring names like Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm. The former Damage CTRL member could go after the TBS Championship to spark a new wave in AEW. Her debut at next week's pay-per-view has the potential to make her a talk of the town in the world of pro-wrestling.

Ad

#1. Braun Strowman could debut at All Out

Ad

Braun Strowman has been a former Universal Champion in WWE. In his time with the Stamford-based promotion, he has had memorable feuds and showdowns that make him truly a once-in-a-while talent. However, WWE never fully capitalized on his potential, leading to his two infamous releases from the company. But AEW can now give justice to his talent by bringing him to next week's pay-per-view to shock the world.

If a huge name like The Monster of All Monsters made his debut at All Out, it would make a lot of headlines in the world of professional wrestling. Strowman can easily become a part of AEW's main event scene. Tony Khan can also push him as a heel monster in the company against the AEW World Champion Hangman Page. Therefore, there is a good possibility for Strowman's debut at All Out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!