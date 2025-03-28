3 female AEW stars who could follow Saraya to WWE 

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Modified Mar 28, 2025 10:25 GMT
Saraya and Britt Baker were top attractions in AEW (Image via Saraya and Britt Baker
Saraya is one of the top names in the world of wrestling. She rose to prominence as Paige in WWE, where she competed for around a decade. However, in 2022 amidst being a retired in-ring competitor, The Anti-Diva made her debut in AEW under her real name and returned to active competition.

In Tony Khan's promotion, Saraya has had some of the most compelling and top showdowns against the likes of Toni Storm and Britt Baker. In fact, she even won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: London 2023.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion announced her departure from the company, ending her AEW tenure on a good note. Moreover, she always dropped a hint at returning to WWE if an opportunity presented itself. With The Glampire possibly heading that way in the near future, here are three more AEW stars who could follow her to the global wrestling juggernaut:

#3. Kris Statlander can be a top star in WWE

Kris Statlander is one of the most imposing and dominating stars in AEW. However, despite having a good tenure in All Elite, Statlander has yet to break out as a top star in the business.

This could see her make a huge move to WWE. A shift to the Stamford-based promotion could be the chance Kris Statlander needs to cement herself as a top star in the business, which could lead to World Title reigns as well.

#2. Ruby Soho returns to WWE

Ruby Soho rose to prominence in WWE as Ruby Riott. She made some waves but failed to break out as a top-tier attraction. This led to her leaving the company and signing with AEW in 2021, debuting as 'Ruby Soho.' Despite having a good start, Soho was not able to make any significant strides in All Elite Wrestling.

Ruby Soho is currently off television after giving birth to her child last year. However, she could choose to seek a move to WWE, which they can also be interested in. Seeing Soho reunite with Liv Morgan in The Judgment Dat could ascend her into becoming a top star.

#1. AEW original Britt Baker

Britt Baker was once considered the pillar of AEW, as she was the first female signed to the company in 2019. Baker has carved out a successful career in AEW, but there have been major setbacks for her in the company.

From her reported issues with top stars and reputation in the locker room to even butting heads with CEO Tony Khan, the chances of Baker's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion amidst her hiatus are looking slim. Should she be released by the company, WWE could move in to sign The D.M.D. and add her star power to the current roster which could prove to be an excellent move.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
