3 Female AEW stars who may be stronger than Rhea Ripley

Ever since her arrival in WWE, Rhea Ripley has proven herself to be one of the strongest women on the entire roster. She has even been able to manhandle a few of the men on the roster due to her size and strength. Very few women in the World Wrestling Entertainment can match her in terms of strength.

Hence, it's time to look at AEW's women's division and see if there's anyone who may be stronger than Mami. Here's a list of the three women who may be stronger than Ripley.

#3. Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander has been booked strongly since her AEW debut in 2019. It's clear that she's one of the most physically imposing women in the division and has consistently showcased her strength over the past several years.

When it comes to strength, few women are capable of matching her in AEW. Statlander has also proven herself to be incredibly tough in the ring, having participated in numerous brutal spots. She has taken bumps through tables and has had light bulbs smashed over her head. So, when it comes to strength, she might even be stronger than Rhea Ripley.

#2. Kamille

When Kamille first joined AEW as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard, she caught everyone's attention due to her size and strength.

Standing at 5 ft 11 inches, Kamille towered over everyone she came across in the ring. It almost made sense to have someone like her as a bodyguard for Mercedes Mone.

Although she competed in just a few matches on AEW TV, she dominated almost all her opponents. Her last bout in the Jacksonville-based promotion was on the October 30th episode of Dynamite, against Kris Statlander. She has been absent from TV after breaking up her alliance with The CEO.

Although she isn't a regular feature on TV anymore, her strength cannot be discounted as he may even be stronger than Rhea Ripley.

#1. Megan Bayne may be stronger than Rhea Ripley

Megan Bayne quickly caught everyone's attention as soon as she arrived in AEW earlier this year. She has since proven herself to be a dominant force in the ring with wins over Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander.

During most of her matches, Megan Bayne has consistently showcased incredible feats of strength, dominating her opponents from start to finish. She even competed for the AEW Women's World Title at Dynasty 2025.

Given that she is only 27 years old, the Megasus has shown that she is the future of the women's division in AEW. When it comes to sheer strength, she may even be stronger than Rhea Ripley.

The future of AEW's women's division looks good with stars like Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander.

