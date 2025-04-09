Unfortunate news on Kamille's AEW future - Reports

Kamille has not been seen on AEW TV in a while. New details have come to light regarding her future with the company.

The former NWA star made her AEW debut last year and was quickly aligned with Mercedes Mone, where she acted as a bodyguard during the initial days of Mone's reign as TBS Champion. However, tensions quickly grew between The Brickhouse and The CEO, eventually leading her to quit being Mercedes' bodyguard.

It appeared that this would lead to a feud between them, where The Brickhouse would finally dethrone Mone. However, this has not happened, and in fact, Kamille has not been seen on AEW TV since November 2024, when she was attacked backstage.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW has pretty much given up on The Brickhouse. He also highlighted that since the Jacksonville-based promotion strongly focused on wrestling, it stood out when the former NWA World Women's Champion's in-ring performance was not very good.

"They didn't do anything with [her]. She came in, she had that terrible match, and then it was kinda like... They pretty much gave up on her at that point. With AEW, because it's such a wrestling [focused] promotion, when someone isn't good — because most of the people are really good, even on the women side — it's really noticeable when someone is bad." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Tony Khan recently provided an update on Kamille's status in AEW

On the November 30th episode of Rampage, Kamille was found attacked backstage. Since this assault, she has not been seen on TV, leaving fans to wonder about her future in the company. Many fans and critics have commented on her absence in recent months.

During a recent interview on The Battleground podcast, Tony Khan was asked about The Brickhouse's absence. However, the AEW boss kept his answer storyline-based, saying he had not seen her since she was attacked backstage. He also noted that he was interested in seeing who she would target when she returns.

"That’s a great question. We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was," Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see whether The Brickhouse will ever compete in an All Elite Wrestling ring again.

