Tony Khan finally gives a massive update on Kamille's AEW status

Kamille has been absent on AEW TV since last year. Tony Khan has now provided an update on her status.

Kamille made her debut in July 2024, by attacking Britt Baker and aligning herself with Mercedes Mone. For the next couple of months, she served as The CEO's bodyguard. However, this relationship did not take long to sour.

On the November 27 episode of Dynamite, when it appeared that Mercedes was going to fire her, she ended her partnership with The CEO. On the 30th November episode of Rampage, Kamille was found attacked backstage. Since then, she has not been seen on AEW TV, leaving fans to wonder about her future with the company.

During a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan was asked about Kamille's status. The AEW boss replied that Kamille hasn't been seen since she was attacked backstage, but he is interested to see who she goes after when she makes her return:

“That’s a great question. We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was," Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

Jim Cornette wants Tony Khan to break up The Patriarchy

Christian Cage formed The Patriarchy when he took Nick Wayne and Killswitch under his wing. He has claimed to be their father figure in professional wrestling. However, all has not been well with the group over the past few weeks as tensions have risen. After Christian Cage failed to successfully cash in his contract at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, he was livid on Dynamite last week and demanded that his contract be returned to him.

Nick Wayne then confronted Cage and told him to accept responsibility, stating that he was just making excuses. This confrontation resulted in a heated exchange between the two, which also involved Mother Wayne.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette criticized Nick Wayne for standing up to Christian Cage and questioned whether there was any way for Tony Khan to break up this group:

"This obnoxious delinquent children Nick Wayne is bowing up and yelling at his father figure Christian Cage and he's an insolent young pup and I think he needs to have a knot jerked in his tail. Is there some way we can break this group up?" [From 0:05 - 0:30]

It will be interesting to see when Kamille will make her return to the ring.

