  Tony Khan needs to disband top AEW faction immediately, according to WWE veteran

Tony Khan needs to disband top AEW faction immediately, according to WWE veteran

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Mar 19, 2025 11:28 GMT
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW [image source: AEW YouTube]
Tony Khan is the President of AEW [Image source: AEW's YouTube Channel]

AEW President Tony Khan has created a lot of factions, like The Hurt Syndicate, The Patriarchy, Hounds of Hell, and more in the promotion. Meanwhile, WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan should disband The Patriarchy.

At the AEW Revolution PPV event, Christian Cage cashed in his opportunity for the AEW World Championship during the World Title match between Jon Moxley and Cope. The match turned into a Triple Threat and Jon Moxley took the advantage and choked out Christian Cage to pick up the victory.

Christian Cage was livid on the post-Revolution edition of Dynamite and demanded his title opportunity be returned to him. Surprisingly, Nick Wayne stood up to Christian and told him to acknowledge his mistakes. This led to a heated confrontation between both stars.

During the recent edition of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette slammed Nick Wayne for standing up to Christian Cage. He further shared his displeasure with The Patriarchy.

"This obnoxious delinquent children Nick Wayne is bowing up and yelling at his father figure Christian Cage and he's an insolent young pup and I think he needs to have a knot jerked in his tail. Is there some way we can break this group up?" [From 0:05 - 0:30]
Cope on a potential reunion with Christian Cage in AEW

The Rated R Superstar Cope arrived in AEW in 2023. Cope's first feud was against Christian Cage for the TNT Championship, and he was successful in taking the title away from his best friend.

In an interview with TMZ, Cope reflected on wrestling Christian and said a reunion between Cope and Christian could happen in the future.

“But to be able to come back, run it with Christian, and do what we did, and who knows where it goes from there. I feel like at some point, a C & C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know.

We will have to wait and see if Cope reunites with Christian Cage in the upcoming months.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
