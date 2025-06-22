3 former WWE stars who can show up in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In

AEW's Casino Gauntlet Match is a relatively new match type, having made its debut on an episode of Dynamite on April 24, 2024. Will Ospreay won the inaugural contest. The match made its All In debut on August 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium. It featured a mix of active AEW competitors, surprise entrants, and new debuts, with the winner earning a future AEW World Championship match. Christian Cage won the match at All In 2024, aided by Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus).

The match also featured the debut of former WWE Superstar Ricochet, who fell short despite an impressive showing. He has been able to reinvent himself and his character with his heel persona thereafter and has had an impressive run in AEW so far. Given that the company has announced a Casino Gauntlet Match for All In: Texas on July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, it would be interesting to look at three WWE stars who can make their AEW appearances at the event.

#3 Braun Strowman can make his debut at AEW All In

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released by WWE in May 2025, despite his successful storylines with Jacob Fatu and Bronson Reed, in which he played an integral part in putting them over. WWE reportedly still let him go due to high salary demands and injury concerns.

Despite that, Braun Strowman has massive fan appeal and an ability to consistently generate crowd reactions, as he proved in his recent WWE feuds. This makes him the perfect candidate for the Casino Gauntlet Match, which tends to thrive on surprise entrants of a high-profile nature. Besides, if injury concerns related to his WWE release are accurate, then AEW’s less demanding schedule is something that will be more suitable for him. All of these suggest that there is a chance of The Monster Among Men debuting in the Casino Gauntlet Match.

#2 Giovanni Vinci

Giovanni Vinci was released from WWE in February 2025 after a lackluster main roster run. His tenure in WWE was marked by inconsistent booking decisions, which relegated him to a background role in Imperium, and his potential singles push and gimmick change also ended abruptly.

AEW has revitalized the careers of several stars who were underutilized by WWE. The Tony Khan-led company can sign Giovanni Vinci and have him make a statement in his debut at the Casino Gauntlet Match as they did with Ricochet last year. They could also have him come back under his NXT name, Fabian Aichner, to distance him from WWE’s creative failures and give him a fresh start.

#1 Carlito

WWE veteran Carlito’s contract expired on June 1, 2025, and fans were universally surprised when he revealed that WWE wouldn’t re-sign him. He was part of The Judgment Day faction, where he was consistently involved in entertaining segments, and the fans loved seeing him with the group.

AEW might want to capitalize on Carlito’s popularity by having him appear as a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match. A section of the fans who are upset with TKO over how they treat WWE legends will definitely tune in for this, and the company might win them over by booking a strong card for All In.

Carlito’s entrance, along with his apple-spitting gimmick, could electrify the Texas crowd and create a shocking viral moment at AEW All In.

