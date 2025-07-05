3 former WWE stars being poorly booked by Tony Khan in AEW

In the pre-AEW era, the world of wrestling was dominated by WWE, which stood unchallenged as the premier destination for pro wrestling talent. Wrestlers often hesitated to leave due to the lack of other attractive options. However, things changed in 2019 when All Elite Wrestling officially launched. The Jacksonville-based promotion challenged the sports entertainment juggernaut's dominance and became a viable platform for wrestlers wanting to leave WWE.

It must be noted that AEW and WWE have different philosophies. While WWE leans towards long-term storytelling, Tony Khan's promotion prides itself on in-ring excellence and character freedom. Over the years, several high-profile names have jumped between these rival promotions, but early on, Tony Khan was heavily dependent on signings from WWE. As a matter of fact, many of those former WWE names, like Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone, have since become major draws for the promotion.

That said, not every crossover has worked out as planned. Some former WWE stars have struggled with inconsistent booking, injuries, or underwhelming creative direction. With that in mind, here’s a look at three former WWE names who haven’t quite found their footing in All Elite Wrestling under Tony Khan’s leadership.

#3. AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole

Adam Cole made his debut at All Out 2021, appearing alongside Bryan Danielson and immediately aligning with The Elite. He quickly became a central figure in AEW, building upon the momentum he had created during his stellar NXT run. For a while, it seemed Cole would become one of AEW’s top faces.

However, a series of injuries, including a serious concussion in 2022 and a foot injury in 2023 derailed his push. Since then, Cole's character has lacked the spark fans were used to and this is down to poor booking. Despite winning the TNT Championship earlier this year, his reign has been widely described as forgettable, with limited defenses and lackluster rivalries. While the Panama City Playboy remains one of All Elite Wrestling's most talented stars, his current booking hasn't reflected that for a while.

#2. Keith Lee

When Keith Lee arrived in AEW, expectations were sky-high. Known for his agility and presence, Lee was quickly paired with Swerve Strickland in a successful tag team run that even included an AEW World Tag Team Championship reign. Unfortunately, Lee’s momentum was halted due to recurring health issues, including a major injury that led to surgery in early 2024.

While injuries played a role, many fans pointed to Tony Khan's inability to position Lee in compelling storylines. His matches were few and far between as well. The Limitless One, who is currently on a hiatus from Tony Khan's promotion, recently told fans that his return is up to Tony Khan, indicating that the company doesn't have a direction for him despite him being ready to return.

Lee’s opportunities to rise as a singles star have been limited in his time at All Elite Wrestling, but fans still hope that Tony Khan finds a way to utilize his prime years.

#1. Johnny TV

Johnny TV (fka John Morrison) made his AEW debut as 'Johnny Elite' in 2022. While his flashy in-ring style and athleticism remain undeniable, his run has since lacked direction. Johnny TV was last seen on programming in March 2025, and before that, he had mostly featured in sporadic matches as part of tag teams and stables.

Despite his experience, Johnny has struggled to break out of the mid-card scene in AEW. His character hasn’t evolved and lacks the complexity he previously showcased in other promotions. With limited screen time and no clear storyline focus, his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion has failed to maximize his potential.

