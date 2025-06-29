Keith Lee makes an urgent request to fans amid AEW hiatus

Former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee made a request to fans on social media amid his lengthy absence from AEW programming. Lee recently provided an update on his potential return as well.
Since his last match against Brian Cage on an episode of Collision in December 2023, Keith Lee has not been seen on AEW TV. Fans had been asking for an update on Lee's potential return for months. Recently, The Limitless One broke his silence on the subject. The ex-WWE star revealed that he was fine, but a comeback was not up to him.
An X user reacted to Lee's update and questioned if fans needed to run a campaign for him to return, similar to how they seemingly "bullied" Tony Khan into booking ROH Women's World Champion Athena for All In. The Limitless One didn't agree with the idea and urged his supporters not to run any campaign.
"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," Lee wrote.
Recent update on Keith Lee's AEW contract
Keith Lee has been signed with AEW since 2022, and no official announcement has been made regarding his contract status. Speaking on Fightful's The Hump podcast in April, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Lee was still under contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion, but he had not been around backstage except at an event in Texas.
“The last I asked of him, I was told, was that he was still under contract, and that was it. I was just told he’s still under contract. I haven’t heard anything specific, haven’t heard that he’s particularly been around, except for, like, a Texas date as well,” Sapp said.
Only time will tell when The Limitless One will finally be back on AEW TV amid much speculation about his future.
