After Miro's WWE return, big report emerges on Keith Lee's AEW status

A recent report has indicated that Miro (fka Rusev) is returning to WWE. Now, a potential update has surfaced on Keith Lee's status with AEW. Lee has not competed inside the ring since December 2023.

Ad

Miro departed All Elite Wrestling earlier this year after months of inactivity. Following his exit, the former Rusev reportedly signed with the WWE. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating about Lee's contract status.

Keith Lee made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022. He has had a run full of ups and downs until now. The Limitless One's last match came against Brian Cage on Collision in December 2023. According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Lee is still under contract with AEW.

Ad

Trending

On Fightful's The Hump podcast, Sean Ross Sapp said he hadn't heard anything about Lee recently. He recalled the former NXT Champion's last reported backstage appearance at an All Elite Wrestling show in Texas.

“The last I asked of him, I was told was that he was still under contract, and that was it. I was just told he’s still under contract. I haven’t heard anything specific, haven’t heard that he’s particularly been around, except for, like, a Texas date as well,” Sapp said. [1:04:05 - 1:04:20]

Ad

Ad

Keith Lee recently provided a personal update amid his AEW absence

Amid his lengthy absence from AEW TV, Keith Lee recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide a positive personal update. He addressed fans' concerns, disclosing that he was okay.

"I am, and have been, okay for quite some time. Thank you for your concern. Perhaps my posts may seem vague from your perspective. But most of what I've said has nothing to do with me or wrestling. I just want to love and uplift people. It is needed for what is on the horizon."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell when The Limitless One will be back inside the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback