Former AEW champion has signed with WWE - Reports

Numerous stars have jumped ship from AEW to WWE ever since Triple H took control of the creative team, including Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. Another star that is seemingly set to join the list, according to a recent report, has inked a deal to return to his former hunting ground.

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly a decade. He won the United States Championship three times during his run with the company and was involved in many notable feuds. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The powerhouse joined AEW following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. While he was a major hit during the first few years, he faded into the shadows after dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara. Miro had not made an appearance for Tony Khan's promotion in over a year and departed All Elite Wrestling earlier this year in February.

PWInsider has now reported that the Bulgarian Brute was at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford all day today and has signed a deal with the global juggernaut. However, there is no word on when he will make his on-screen return.

Former AEW champion will make his WWE debut this week

Miro is not the only former AEW star to join WWE in recent times. Penta recently left Tony Khan's promotion to join the global juggernaut, with his brother Rey Fenix not far behind.

Fenix's arrival has been teased on SmackDown for weeks. It was announced on the most recent edition of the blue brand that the Luchador will make his first appearance on the upcoming episode.

Fenix and Penta, also known as the Lucha Brothers in AEW, were a major part of Tony Khan's company's tag team division. However, the duo is currently on separate brands in WWE and thus looks likely to be singles stars for now. However, a union down the line cannot be ruled out.

