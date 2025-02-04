3 former WWE stars Tony Khan must not sign to AEW

Tony Khan's AEW roster has seen an influx of many former WWE Superstars since the company came into existence in 2019. Alongside the top stars from the independent circuit, Khan also eyed countless talented in-ring competitors from the global juggernaut and managed to sign some of them.

Some of the top names include Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and Claudio Castagnoli, who jumped ship and have been thriving in the All Elite landscape. However, that does not mean that Tony Khan always brings in WWE stars when they become free agents.

The Jacksonville-based promotion's CEO and President has been selective about picking WWE Superstars when they leave the promotion or are released.

Here are the top three free agents Tony Khan must not sign for his company.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#3. Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell was a top prospect for WWE in their developmental territory, NXT. For several years, the Australian proved to be a remarkable competitor in WWE NXT. Moreover, she was also part of many captivating storylines, including her onscreen storyline with Dexter Lumis and her triumphant ladder match victory at NXT Stand and Deliver to become the NXT Women's Champion.

Expand Tweet

However, since her call-up to the main roster, things were not the same for Indi Hartwell as they were back in NXT. She was not part of any prominent storylines and received very limited time, leading to her release in 2024. With AEW already having a stacked women's roster to work with, Tony Khan shouldn't consider signing her.

#2. Top Dolla

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, was part of the dynamic faction Hit Row alongside B-Fab, Swerve Strickland, and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis. He had the charisma, size, and in-ring acumen but failed to make an impact on the WWE Universe.

He then signed with TNA Wrestling and has been trying to ascend to the next level in the world of professional wrestling. Francis has been building a significant amount of momentum in TNA, and another change in scenery would probably derail his perceived value among fans.

#1. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin was credited as one of the hardest-working men in WWE. No matter the gimmick, Corbin put his heart and soul into making it work. Moreover, after a lackluster run on the main roster, Corbin returned to WWE NXT and had a remarkable stint alongside Bron Breakker as part of the Wolf Dogs.

Expand Tweet

But once again, he was barely utilized on the main roster upon being called up and was eventually released by WWE in December 2024. Despite his hard work and resilience, Corbin is a long way from being called a marquee attraction, not making himself a viable candidate for Tony Khan to bring over to his AEW roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback