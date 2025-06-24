3 former WWE Superstars who can show up in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In

The Women’s AEW Casino Gauntlet Match, just like the men’s bout, is a relatively new match type that starts with two wrestlers in the ring, with additional wrestlers and surprise competitors entering at random intervals. The first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet took place on January 15, 2025, at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage in Cincinnati, in which Toni Storm picked up the win. She secured the victory by pinning Harley Cameron with a roll-up, securing a title match against Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia on February 15, 2025.
Last year, the men’s Casino Gauntlet Match saw the debut of former WWE superstar Ricochet, who was massively underutilized by creative there. He had a strong showing at All In last year and has been on a strong heel run for the company ever since. AEW has managed to reinvent him and revive his career, and all of that started with the surprise return.
Now, looking at all the recently released female WWE talent, there is no reason why AEW won’t do the same thing again by signing some former WWE Superstars and having them appear at the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas this year.
In this listicle, we will take a look at three former female WWE stars who can show up at All In: Texas.
#3 Dakota Kai can make her debut at AEW All In
Dakota Kai was released by WWE on May 2, 2025, marking her second exit from the company following her first departure in April 2022. The reasons for her release are not fully detailed, but reports suggest WWE management felt certain talents, including her, weren’t meeting training effort expectations. Her release was quite surprising, as it seemed like she was getting a solid push, and many saw her as a future Women’s Intercontinental Champion. However, it never happened, and Dakota is now a free agent.
Her move to AEW checks a lot of boxes. She reportedly had talks with the company back in 2022 as well, and she has an established enough fanbase to generate a strong buzz if she shows up in the Casino Gauntlet, a match that thrives on moments of high shock value. Also, she is a very versatile and technically gifted wrestler who can be the backbone of the company's women’s division.
#2 Shotzi
Shotzi Blackheart was among the talents released on May 2, 2025, though technically, WWE chose not to renew her contract. Her release again was surprising, considering her fan-favorite status and that she, being a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion herself, could have added strongly to the women’s tag team division on the main roster that barely exists.
The Tony Khan-led company might want her at the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In because she is a beloved face among die-hard pro wrestling fans, and her high-energy, punk-rock persona combined with daredevil in-ring style aligns perfectly with AEW’s dynamic women’s division. Similar to what they did with Ricochet last year, they might also plan to reestablish her character by giving her a full-fledged personality change.
#1 Cora Jade
Elayna Black, better known as Cora Jade, was also released by WWE on May 2, 2025, after a four-year tenure on NXT. Reports indicate her release was due to perceptions of being injury-prone and lethargic, claims she refuted, citing body-shaming issues in the developmental brand. Black, who suffered a torn ACL in January 2024, returned in October 2024 but was let go after a minor injury angle and a lack of creative direction post-NXT Stand & Deliver.
Her move to AEW makes sense because, before she became Cora Jade in WWE, she had wrestled a couple of matches on AEW Dark as Elayna Black, giving her familiarity with the company's workspace, which many others don’t have. She has also appreciated the Jacksonville-based promotion's creative freedom in the past and has named Julia Hart, a current AEW star, as her dream opponent. All of these, combined with her edgy character and potential for compelling storylines, make her the perfect fit for a potential debut at the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In.
