3 free agents Tony Khan should sign in 2025 before Triple H does

Tony Khan and Triple H are always hunting for prosperous talent to join their ranks in AEW and WWE, respectively. We've seen both promotions try their best to lure future stars in the making to join them as soon as they become free agents in the market.

The competition between World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling has ramped up as they try to outdo each other. Several big-name talents are currently working as free agents, and here are some that we think Tony Khan should sign in 2025 before Triple H makes a move.

#3. Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona's star has reinvented himself as a must-see star on the independent circuit since his departure from WWE in 2020. The former Zack Ryder has been one of the hottest free-agent acts for some time now. So, we're as baffled as you are that Cardona still hasn't signed up for a major wrestling promotion.

Cardona has been rumored and hinted at a WWE return several times before. Following his appearance on All Elite television and a brief feud with Chris Jericho, it was believed that Tony Khan would swoop in and lure him to join AEW's ranks. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as he recently revealed that Khan didn't offer him a contract.

We think Khan needs to make his move before he loses the allure of the Indy God on his roster and Triple H signs him.

#2. The IIconics/ The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay)

Both promotions could add more charm to its women's roster, especially AEW and how better would that be than signing the former IIconics? Both Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay are tremendous wrestling personalities who know how to win over the crowd.

The IIconics briefly moved to TNA Wrestling after being inexplicably fired by WWE in 2021. Lee and McKay had a decent run in the Nashville-based company before announcing their hiatus the following year.

Cassie Lee recently posted on social media, alluding to a return to the ring with her husband, Shawn Spears, who currently works in NXT, and seemingly confirming that she also plans to return.

If so, Tony Khan must act soon and bring them together as a duo. If he doesn't, Triple H would love the opportunity to add to WWE's women's tag team division.

#1. Mustafa Ali would be a top star for Tony Khan and Triple H

Mustafa Ali's star has not shined any brighter than it did last year, as he would go on a tremendous run in the independent wrestling scene. The former WWE star made his mark last year as he won the 2024 PWI Indie Wrestler of the Year and has been on an upward trajectory with his current gimmick.

Mustafa Ali even has the potential to be a main event-level star if given the right platform to shine, as we've seen recently. Tony Khan needs to give him a call and raise his roster's ranks by telling him AEW will handle his character better. If that doesn't happen, we're sure he's on Triple H's radar of top-tier talent to debut in the Royal Rumble.

